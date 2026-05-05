SMART and Forest River Work to Redefine Community Mobility

The service model at Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART), across Southeast Michigan, does not follow a single pattern. Covering roughly 1,800 square miles outside of the city of Detroit, SMART operates across a patchwork of communities, each with its own expectations, limitations, and rider needs.

That reality has pushed the authority to think differently about how it builds and deploys its fleet – especially on the paratransit and community transportation side, where demand is growing and trips are often more complex.

To meet that challenge, SMART has leaned into a close working relationship with Forest River Bus & Van which goes well beyond a typical vendor arrangement. SMART has taken a hands-on role in shaping vehicles, while Forest River has responded with a willingness to adapt, iterate, and refine.

SMART’s service model is layered by necessity. Fixed routes handle core corridors, while SMART Flex microtransit continues to expand into more flexible service zones. Beneath that, paratransit and community-based programs carry a significant share of trips, particularly for seniors and riders with disabilities.

“We have four unique tiers of service that we provide,” said Daniel Whitehouse, Vice President of Paratransit Services at SMART.

A key component is the community partnership program. SMART purchases vehicles (many from Forest River) then provides them, along with funding support, to local municipalities and organizations.

“They’re providing that community level support for the residents,” Whitehouse said.

Those local services often act as the first link in a longer trip, connecting riders to broader regional options. The structure works, but it places added pressure on the fleet to perform consistently across very different service conditions.

Matching Vehicles to the Environment

To meet those demands, SMART has leaned on a combination of transit vans and 23-foot cutaway buses. Each serves a purpose.

Transit vans, which the agency began integrating more aggressively in recent years, allow access into areas where larger vehicles struggle.

“We have a lot of dead ends, tight parking lots, and low overhangs,” Whitehouse said. “We needed to have a vehicle that we could deploy when we couldn’t get a cutaway into those areas.”

Cutaways, meanwhile, remain the workhorse for higher-capacity paratransit service. But SMART has refined how it specifies those vehicles, including a shift from propane to gasoline engines in recent orders.

“We wanted to try a fleet of gasoline to see what that presented to us,” Whitehouse said.

From a maintenance standpoint, that change has simplified operations and reduced downtime, an outcome that aligns with Forest River’s broader focus on reliability.

“If a bus breaks down, our customer can’t get to the grocery store. They can’t get to their doctor’s appointment,” said Douglas Wright, president of Forest River Bus & Van. “That really changed the way I thought about what we do.”

A Shift in Philosophy

Wright, who took on the role of president after a career that included time in automotive retail and with Toyota and Lexus, said the post-COVID environment forced a reset – not just for Forest River, but for the industry as a whole.

“The industry had changed so dramatically post-COVID that it gave me an opportunity to sort of look at our business and say, ‘What do we really stand for?’” he said.

The answer, he said, came down to responsibility.

“We actually transport the most vulnerable members of society,” Wright said. “Children, the elderly, people with disabilities. We have a tremendous responsibility to produce a bus that is of highest quality.”

That thinking has translated into a stronger emphasis on durability and testing. Forest River buses have passed Altoona testing with zero failures, which Wright said reflects a deliberate approach to design and engineering.

“We really go with the idea that it can’t break down,” he said.

Designing Beyond the Spec Sheet

At SMART, that focus on real-world performance has matched well with a procurement process that has become increasingly hands-on.

“In full transparency, this has been really the first in-depth opportunity I’ve had to participate,” Whitehouse said.

A process once largely driven by maintenance has expanded to include operations staff, drivers, and trainers. That shift has led to a series of practical design changes.

One example is a dedicated walker securement area, developed after years of operator feedback.

“It’s not practical for passengers to hold walkers,” Whitehouse said. “It could potentially become a projectile.”

Working with Forest River, SMART implemented a securement space directly behind the driver, using high-visibility design elements. The concept has since been expanded to include grocery storage, recognizing that many riders rely on the service for everyday errands.

For Wright, that kind of feedback loop is central to how Forest River wants to operate.

“We say, ‘Come visit the factory,’” he said. “We want customers to see how our buses are built, and we want to get their feedback on what they need from us in order to have a perfect bus.”

In many cases, those customer-driven changes extend beyond a single order.

“The things that they tell us, we end up instituting across all our buses because sometimes it’s just better,” Wright added.

Refined Accessibility

SMART’s approach to wheelchair securement follows a similar pattern. After testing different options, the agency standardized the Q’STRAINT ONE system across its fleet.

“The drivers liked it to the extreme,” Whitehouse said. “They didn’t want to share those buses.”

SMART paired the system with a 52-inch platform to better accommodate a range of mobility devices, while also including a secondary securement track for flexibility.

Even then, the agency continued to refine the design. Passenger feedback about visibility (particularly in low light) prompted the removal of a seat to expose more of the securement area.

“That whole corner can be right in front of your face,” Whitehouse said.

For Forest River, those kinds of adjustments align with a broader philosophy.

“We have a philosophy here where we say turn every problem into an opportunity,” Wright said. “Every problem is an opportunity for us to get better.”

Visibility and Rider Experience

Lighting has been another focus area for SMART, driven by both safety concerns and rider comfort.

On the exterior, larger and more visible lighting helps alert surrounding traffic when vehicles are stopped, particularly in tight or unconventional pickup locations.

“We wanted bigger lights to make sure that motorists knew our vehicle was stationary,” Whitehouse said.

Inside, improved lighting addresses a different issue.

“Passengers aren’t just riding in the dark,” he said. “That could be very unwelcoming.”

The addition of ambient lighting is a relatively small change, but one that reflects a broader goal: making paratransit service feel less utilitarian and more aligned with the expectations of modern transit riders.

Drivers at the Table

One of the more noticeable changes in SMART’s process is the role drivers now play.

For recent builds, the agency has brought operators directly into discussions with Forest River, including on-site visits.

“When we went to Forest River, we brought a driver with us,” Whitehouse said.

That input has shaped decisions ranging from camera placement to entry design. In one case, feedback about a high first step led to a reworked entryway.

Forest River responded by modifying the configuration, an example of the kind of responsiveness Wright said the company is working to standardize.

“Too often, when you talk about customer service, it’s when something goes wrong,” Wright said. “That’s where we try to shine above everybody else.”

Supporting the Fleet in the Field

That philosophy extends beyond design into long-term support.

Forest River has expanded its service capabilities, including the development of mobile technician units that can be deployed to address issues directly in the field.

“We have a tech team that can go anywhere in the country,” Wright said.

In one instance, that meant addressing a large-scale issue across hundreds of vehicles.

“We had a customer with 800 buses that had an issue,” he said. “We sent a tech team up there and they were up there for a month fixing all 800 buses.”

For agencies, that kind of response can mitigate what would otherwise be a major operational disruption.

“We’re not perfect, no one is,” Wright added. “But what I will say is that when there’s a problem, we are going to take care of it.”

Innovation and Consistency

While SMART continues to refine its fleet, it has also prioritized consistency, particularly for maintenance teams.

“We’ve tried to not make changes that require maintenance to have to know different schematics,” Whitehouse said.

Standardizing core components and layouts has helped streamline maintenance processes, while improved parts availability has reduced downtime.

At the same time, Forest River has looked for ways to reinforce long-term value, including a warranty approach that, in many cases, extends coverage across the entire vehicle.

“Our warranty covers every single item in the bus,” Wright said. “That’s our promise that we make to our customers.”

Looking Ahead

Both SMART and Forest River see the future as evolutionary rather than immediate.

For SMART, that means continuing to expand microtransit and refining its paratransit offerings. For Forest River, it involves maintaining flexibility, whether that includes new vehicle formats, propulsion options, or longer-term concepts like autonomy.

“We have the ability to do the research and the necessary R&D to look at these options,” Wright said.

Still, he cautioned against expecting rapid change.

“Nothing good happens quickly,” Wright said. “Things take time.”

The relationship between SMART and Forest River is not built on a single innovation or headline feature. Instead, it reflects an ongoing process driven by feedback, iteration, and a shared focus on the end user.

“They actually care about why we wanted things,” Whitehouse said.

For Wright, that alignment is exactly the point.

“At the end of the day, we try to do everything in the best interest of the end user,” he said.

About SMART

Serving since 1967, SMART is southeast Michigan’s only regional public transportation provider, offering convenient, reliable, and safe transportation for Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne Counties. SMART offers fixed route, microtransit, and paratransit services for seniors and people with disabilities. These services connect people to employment, colleges and universities, medical appointments, and shopping centers. Through SMART’s programs, nearly 8 million rides are provided annually. SMART is supported by federal and state funding, local contributions through a transit property tax millage from opt-in communities, and bus fares. For routes and fare information, visit www.smartmovesus.org or call Customer Service at 866-962-5515.

About Forest River

Forest River Bus & Van is North America’s largest shuttle bus and van manufacturer, offering transportation solutions through leading brands like Starcraft Bus, StarTrans®, Glaval Bus, ElDorado, Champion® Forest River Van, MobilityTRANS, Collins Bus, Trans Tech, and L.A. West Coaches.

Since 2001, we’ve been recognized for our commitment to safety, strong OEM partnerships, comprehensive warranties, and outstanding customer service. As a Forest River, Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway company, we bring unmatched resources and financial stability. We’re proud to build reliable vehicles that support everyday life, from work and education to mobility and independence.