Bus Maintenance Apprenticeship Addresses Industry Need

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Nancy A. Walker recently visited Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Schneebeli Earth Science Center to observe a $600,000 investment in action.

An employee of rabbittransit and a participant of Penn College Workforce Development’s Bus Maintenance Technician Apprenticeship demonstrates what he has learned, as Secretary Nancy A. Walker, Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, and Jeremy R. Bell, instructor and co-department head of diesel technology, look on. Credit: Alexandra Butler, Penn College / Penn State.

Fourteen apprentices are about a quarter of the way through the two-year Bus Maintenance Technician Apprenticeship, administered by Penn College Workforce Development. The structured program pairs on-the-job training and instruction with hands-on lab time and a weekly virtual class to teach apprentices the fundamentals of shop safety, precision tools, and diagnosing, repairing and maintaining commercial buses.

“Pennsylvania College of Technology is leading the way in preparing workers for in-demand careers, and this new Bus Maintenance Technician Apprenticeship program is a great example of how innovation and partnership can meet real workforce needs,” Walker said. “Gov. Shapiro has made historic investments in apprenticeships, including $12.5 million in his 2025-26 budget to expand training across both traditional and emerging sectors. Programs like this one show how those investments are creating new pathways to good-paying jobs while strengthening Pennsylvania’s workforce.”

Christopher S. Weaver, assistant professor of diesel equipment technology, said the apprenticeship is designed for individuals interested in becoming professional bus technicians, including students, new technicians or those seeking a change in career by picking up a skilled trade. Employees already working in mass transit systems can also advance their careers by developing the technical skills needed to become qualified bus technicians.

“There is a growing shortage of qualified bus technicians, and fleets need well-trained technicians to keep transportation systems safe, reliable and fully staffed,” Weaver said.

Jake Dame has been a mechanic’s helper with River Valley Transit Authority for just over a year. When his employer described the apprenticeship program to him, he jumped at the opportunity to advance his career in the transportation industry.

“This is definitely a career path that I wanted to get into,” he said. “Anything that will help me further my knowledge, I’m game. It’s good to understand how engines and machinery work. I’ve been at River Valley for a year. Within the first three months, I did get my Class B CDL, and then within that first six months, I got my CNG tank endorsement — that’s inspecting the fuel system on CNG buses — so I was a good candidate for the program. I’m very interested in vehicles and transportation and things that go down the road, but I’ve never had an engine open, so even just one day of it — seeing engines cracked open — it all kind of clicks.”

Brockdon McCaulley is also in the early years of his career in the transportation industry. As a service person for AMTRAN, Altoona, McCaulley takes care of the buses when they return at the end of the night, topping off fuel, checking oil and tire levels, and preparing them for the next day. At just 19 years old, McCaulley said he’s the youngest person ever hired by AMTRAN. He began as a bus cleaner and soon was asked if he’d be interested in the apprenticeship program to address the critical shortage of skilled bus maintenance technicians across Pennsylvania’s public transportation sector.

“They asked me if I would want to try to move up within the next two years because it would benefit me and the company greatly,” McCaulley said. “There is always a critical need for bus mechanics. This will move me up to be a first-class mechanic. I love how parts of the program are all hands-on. There are no notes that need to be taken while we’re here on campus. It’s all actually doing it. That’s the best way to learn stuff, I think.”

Penn College faculty develops the training materials for the program, guides apprentices through technical concepts and supports instructional components. By the end of the apprenticeship, participants will have gained the foundational skills, hands-on experience and industry knowledge needed to succeed as entry-level bus technicians. The apprentices will receive their journeyworker papers from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry and earn additional industry-recognized credentials that strengthen their qualifications in the transportation field, including the EPA 608 Technician Certificate, EPA 609 Motor Vehicle Air Conditioning Certificate, PA State Inspection License and PA Emissions Inspection License.

“As a result, the transit authority is able to improve fleet reliability, reduce downtime and ultimately provide safer, more dependable service for customers,” Weaver said. “This apprenticeship represents a collaborative investment in developing skilled, homegrown technicians who can support safer, more reliable public transportation. It strengthens the workforce, supports the community and creates long-term career opportunities for participants.”

While visiting the Penn College campus, Walker also took some time to stop by the Dunham Children’s Learning Center. The center serves students, faculty and staff whose children need high-quality, on-campus care and education while their parents work or attend classes.

Participants of the Bus Maintenance Technician Apprenticeship are eligible to receive assistance through Community Action Agency partnerships, including transportation, career development services and child care.

“Having a secure, safe environment for a child to be during the day while a parent is at work is essential to being productive in the workplace and helps them be successful when not having to be concerned for the well-being of their family,” said Linda Reichert, director of the Children’s Learning Center.

Participants of the apprenticeship program must be employed at a participating public transit agency that is a member of the Pennsylvania Public Transportation Association.

For more information about the Bus Maintenance Technician Apprenticeship, visit www.pct.edu/bus-tech, call 570-327-4775 or email workforce@pct.edu.

For information about Penn College, a national leader in applied technology education, visit www.pct.edu, email admissions@pct.edu or call toll-free 800-367-9222.