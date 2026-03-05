MotorVision: Bus Wrap, Inc.

For many years, BUSRide MotorVision has served as a showcase for top graphic designers and outfitters that specialize in bus graphics.

This month, our MotorVision spotlight is on Bus Wrap Inc., a one-stop shop for bus wrap and rental needs. Bus Wrap Inc. has a strong partnership with the touring and promotion business model, delivering bus wraps, branding, and product marketing from design through installation, This includes scheduling and mobilization nationwide, specializing in motor coaches, mini buses, sprinters and all other ground transportation.

Bus Wrap Inc. has put together a world-class print and installation team with nationwide reach. Supporting creative development of all custom bus media, Bus Wrap Inc. is always “on point for” for technical assistance to expedite camera ready files. The team and extended nationwide network of 3M certified installers have all had prestigious careers. The company offers design services at an affordable price point and always includes technical support at no charge within its printing services.

The many years of the company’s partnership with the custom coach business model also allows it to assist in securing chartered transportation for promotional bus tours facilitating late model buses, with companies that provide first class, professional drivers with outstanding driving records.

Fanta – They’re Back!

For Halloween 2025, Fanta hit the streets with a bold, horror-themed campaign and BusWrap.com brought the fright to life on wheels.

Harlem Stage – Freedom Riders

BusWrap.com brought Harlem Stage’s historic Freedom Riders tour to life on the road with a striking full-coach wrap. Inspired by the powerful journey of the Freedom Riders civil rights heroes who challenged segregation in the 1960s the design features bold typography and impactful portrait visuals that echo the production’s message of courage and change.

La Roche-Posay – Club La Roche-Posay, Montauk

BusWrap.com partnered with La Roche-Posay to deliver a bold, full-coach wrap supporting the launch of Club La Roche-Posay in Montauk, NY, an exclusive retreat celebrating the Anthelios sunscreen line.

AFL-CIO – It’s Better in a Union National Bus Tour

BusWrap.com partnered with the AFL-CIO to brand multiple coaches for the nationwide It’s Better in a Union bus tour, a campaign championing freedom, fairness, and economic security for working families.

The bold, patriotic design featuring oversized script typography, vibrant color blocking, and high-visibility messaging was engineered for maximum impact across cities and states. Precision installation across an entire fleet ensured brand consistency at every stop.

The result: a powerful, rolling platform that carried the campaign’s message coast to coast.

To learn more about Bus Wrap Inc, visit www.BusWrap.com