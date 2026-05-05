The Low-Floor Frontrunner: Revolutionizing Accessible Transportation for All

Public transportation is meant to be the lifeline of a community, a system that connects people to opportunity, reduces barriers, and strengthens social and economic mobility. But for millions of Americans, transit is still difficult to use. Steps, wheelchair lifts, narrow entries, and cramped interiors continue to hinder seniors, wheelchair users, riders with mobility aids, and families juggling strollers or groceries. When boarding is a challenge, access itself becomes a challenge.

If transit agencies are serious about delivering true mobility for all, the transformation must start with the buses themselves. The 15 passenger Low-Floor Frontrunner isn’t just another model on the market, it’s a smart, dependable choice that brings together breakthrough, inclusive design, operational efficiency, and standout performance.

A Breakthrough for Empowerment and Everyday Usability

For decades, small to mid size passenger buses have depended on high floor designs with mechanical lift systems that are slow, prone to breakdowns, and can leave passengers feeling singled out. Steep steps, tight corners, and uneven boarding platforms make traditional buses unfriendly for many riders.

The Low Floor Frontrunner transforms that experience. Boarding and exiting is simple, with a true low floor, four corner air suspension that kneels bus to curb and our ADA-compliant low-floor ramp, riders are empowered to board independently, safely, and with dignity—no mechanical wheelchair lift. This feature is especially impactful when serving seniors, paratransit riders, and families with strollers, where accessibility and ease of use make all the difference.

Operational Advantages Transit Agencies Can’t Ignore

Low-floor buses don’t just boost operational efficiency—they elevate the rider experience at every stop. By replacing lifts with simple, reliable ramps, agencies eliminate one of the most frequent sources of delay and mechanical downtime. That means fewer interruptions, smoother trips, and far more predictable service for passengers.

Faster, more seamless boarding cuts dwell times dramatically, helping buses stay on schedule and reducing operator stress. And when operators feel supported—not rushed—passengers feel it too. The result is a more comfortable, more consistent, more rider-friendly journey from start to finish.

For agencies navigating tight budgets, shifting ridership demands, and rising expectations for reliable service, the efficiency gains of low floor vehicles—especially 15 passenger platforms—offer a powerful strategic edge. That’s exactly where the Low-Floor Frontrunner delivers.

Built for Today’s Riders—and Tomorrow’s Expectations

Mobility needs are changing. Populations are aging. Transit is expanding. Riders are carrying more belongings, and expectations for comfort, convenience, and accessibility are higher than ever. That’s why the Low-Floor Frontrunner’s exceptionally spacious interior matters—it’s built to give rider’s room to move.

The Low-Floor 15 passenger Frontrunner bus aligns perfectly with these trends:

• 41.5” wide doors and spacious interior improve circulation and allows for room to move around the cabin.

• Flexible seating allows for wheelchairs or strollers to have dedicated space, ensuring aisles always stay open and accessible.

• Curb-level boarding improves safety and provides a more dignified experience. With a four-corner air suspension kneeling system, the entire bus lowers evenly, creating a stable and accessible entry point for everyone.

• Gently sloped, ADA-compliant fold-out ramp for those in wheelchairs, with walkers or using canes

A Future in Which Mobility Truly Belongs to Everyone

Where traditional transit once forced riders with disabilities or mobility limitations into separate, slower, or less comfortable boarding processes, the Low-Floor Frontrunner Minibus finally puts all riders on equal footing.

To learn more about how you can break down barriers and provide accessible transit for all visit Frontrunnerbus.com or contact us at 800-886-9247