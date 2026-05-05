The Right to Arrive

Presented by Q’STRAINT

For too long, accessible transit has meant compliant transit. Big Blue Bus is showing the industry what it looks like when independence, not just access, becomes the standard.

David Radcliff is an Emmy-nominated television writer, a co-chair of the WGA’s Disabled Writers Committee, and a person who has navigated the world in a wheelchair since birth. He is also someone who has spent a lifetime experiencing the difference between spaces that claim to be accessible and spaces that actually are.

“I’ve rolled through many back alleys to get to an elevator that is technically accessible,” he says. “A lot of times you don’t know what is actually going to be accessible until you use it.”

That gap between policy and lived reality sits at the heart of how transit agencies across the country can better support riders with disabilities. Compliance and independence are not the same thing. And for Radcliff — and the millions of Americans who depend on public transportation from a wheelchair — the difference is felt every single time they board a bus.

“Nobody wants to have to wait for somebody else’s permission to come and go. That’s what autonomy is supposed to be — for any adult, whether they have a disability or not.” — David Radcliff

When Radcliff boarded a Big Blue Bus in Santa Monica recently and used Q’STRAINT’s QUANTUM wheelchair securement system for the ﬁrst time, something unexpected happened: nothing. No driver stepping away from the wheel. No hooks. No waiting. He backed into the designated space, and the arms clamped into place with the press of a button. Start to ﬁnish, it was his.

“I could just push a button and watch the arms clamp into place,” he says. “There was no one that had to actually hook me to anything. Anything that has to be done with someone else’s assistance is not truly accessible — and this seems to meet the threshold of what accessibility would actually be.”

Big Blue Bus began its QUANTUM pilot in 2017, driven not by a compliance checklist but by a speciﬁc ambition. “Our main goal was to provide greater independence for our wheelchair passengers,” says Eric O’Connor, Assistant Director. The agency engaged Santa Monica’s Disability Commission, surveyed riders throughout a six-to-nine-month trial and committed based on that feedback. Today, 36 buses carry the system. By the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, double that number of buses in the fleet. The operational case followed the human one. Dwell time dropped. Workers’ compensation claims tied to wheelchair securement decreased using the QUANTUM system. Driver Enrique, a Big Blue Bus Motor Coach Operator, says the shift is palpable from the seat: “I don’t have to invade anyone’s personal space.”

Radcliff sees QUANTUM not just as a product but as evidence of an industry beginning to ask the right questions. “I know that for a lot of people, disability is a function of age and time,” he says. “Disability is going to be part of their life — and it may not be a scary or alienating thing, provided that our public transportation is built with that in mind.”

He is direct about what that requires. Part of his work (in television, in advocacy, on committees dedicated to disabled representation) is challenging the assumption that disabled people exist outside the normal rhythm of daily life. “A lot of the assumption, even by the most well-intended people, is that disabled people don’t have to get somewhere on time, that we don’t work, that we don’t have social obligations,” he says. “None of those things are true.” A transit system designed for genuine independence doesn’t serve a niche. It serves everyone who will, at some point in their life, need it to work.

The transit industry has long treated accessible service as a ﬂoor. What Big Blue Bus is demonstrating — and what Radcliff experienced ﬁrsthand — is that designing for genuine independence raises every outcome: rider dignity, driver safety, schedule performance, and long-term cost control. The agencies that understand that distinction are leading progress in serving riders of all abilities. The rest are still deciding whether compliance is enough.

It isn’t.

A contributed article by Q’STRAINT and Big Blue Bus, Santa Monica, CA.