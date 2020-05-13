MCI matching dollar-for-dollar donations up to $10,000 in Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness fund

On Wednesday afternoon hundreds of motorcoaches circled the U.S. Capitol to raise awareness for the industry’s need of support. Now those who weren’t able to attend the rolling rally can do their part to help!

A fundraising campaign is underway to help off-set logistics and support costs for Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness. Motor Coach Industries (MCI) has announced it will match all dollar-for-dollar donations up to $10,000. The announcement for this matching campaign is targeted to supplier partners or a motorcoach operator not able to attend the rally in D.C.

Take part in this industry-wide fund-raising drive!

https://www.gofundme.com/f/5qv2m9-support-motorcoaches-rolling-for-awareness

Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness (MR4A) is not an association or entity, and the GoFundMe campaign will potentially allow the committee to funnel support dollars back to those who have incrementally invested in the event.

This fund is designed for suppliers, or a motorcoach operator not attending the event, to contribute in an important way to make the grassroots Motorcoach Rolling for Awareness a visible success.

We’re Rolling for Awareness!

Follow the May 13 Washington, D.C. event at on social media using these hashtags:

#BusesMoveAmerica

#DontMissOurBus

#MotorcoachesRollingForAwareness

#R4A2020