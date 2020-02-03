BUSRide honors Marcia Milton for career achievements at Motorcoach EXPO

Each year, the BUSRide Industry Achievement Award honors a United Motorcoach Association (UMA) operator for exemplary vision; an unparalleled work ethic; significant contributions to the motorcoach industry and a lifetime of accomplishment.

At this year’s UMA Motorcoach EXPO in Nashville, Tennessee, BUSRide CEO and Editor-in-Chief Richard Tackett presented the award on Monday, January 20, during the UMA Luncheon, to Marcia Milton, on behalf of First Priority Trailways.

First Priority Trailways, based in Forestville, Maryland, opened in 1999 with a single motorcoach. Now, their fleet has grown to include as many as 25 coaches in the two decades since. The company, founded by President Marcia Milton, runs charters for all manner of clientele – student groups, athletics, government contractors and employees – and has participated as an official transportation provider of every presidential inauguration since 2000.

The company has also provided buses twice to the Democratic National Convention, as well as to the memorial services of Ronald Reagan and Ted Kennedy. As a motorcoach business involved in such high-profile operations, it is imperative that First Priority Trailways’ passengers feel a sense of accommodation when they step on a bus. To that end, the company provides free Wi-Fi and onboard entertainment for all its passengers, their safety ensured by state-of-the-art fleet management and electronic driver logging.

Milton said that an accommodating atmosphere has always been something on which First Priority Trailways prides itself. To that end, Milton and First Priority Trailways are at the forefront of providing quality service to charter passengers.

“We are always trying to stay a step ahead of the industry, to provide as many benefits as possible for our passengers and give them a pleasurable travel experience,” she told BUSRide last year.

Milton joined UMA in 2000 and has served as a member of the Board of Directors for the last six years. She remains active in the Maryland Motorcoach Association, Trailways, National Association of Motorcoach Operators, and the American Bus Association.

Milton is also notable as the only two-time winner in the Industry Achievement Award’s history, previously honored in 2007.

Milton, and the entire team at First Priority Trailways are truly deserving of this award. BUSRide is honored to celebrate her service to the industry.