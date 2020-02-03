ST. CLOUD METROPOLITAN TRANSIT COMMISSION

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Automated Farebox Collections System

The St. Cloud Metropolitan Transit Commission (Metro Bus) 665 Franklin Ave. N.E. St. Cloud, MN 56304 is requesting proposals from qualified firms for the replacement and upgrade of its fareboxes, fare media and fare collection support systems. Proposals in accordance with the specifications of the RFP will be received in the office of Metro Bus until 12:00 p.m. CT, Friday, February 28, 2020. Late proposals will not be considered.

A copy of the Request for Proposal (RFP) and all supporting documentation may be obtained from the Metro Bus website at: https://www.ridemetrobus.com/business-metro-bus/ or by contacting Gary Korneck, Procurement Manager at gkorneck@stcloudmtc.com or 320-529-4488.