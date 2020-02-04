Complete Coach Works Wins Award to Rehab Four Buses for Santa Cruz Metro

Complete Coach Works (CCW) announced today it has been awarded a contract by Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (Santa Cruz) to rehab four New Flyer buses.

The rehabilitations are designed to enrich the passenger experience by delivering customers comfort and safety. The project will give new life to the buses for about half the cost of a new vehicle. The rehab process incudes the repair of structural, mechanical, and cosmetic issues of the buses.

“The buses will provide the agency reliability and maintain its bus fleet in a state of good repair,” Aaron Timlick, regional sales manager, said.

The work includes repowering the buses with Cummins ISL-G Recon engines, as well as installing rebuilt Allison transmissions. Additional work includes new driver seats, internal/external LED lighting, and new floors. The buses will then be repainted and decaled to reflect Santa Cruz’s branding.

CCW is proud to partner with Santa Cruz on this project.

“This project will increase service to Santa Cruz’s customers and provide operational savings while being kind to the environment,” Timlick said.

CCW looks forward to the success of this project and is confident the outcome will prove gratifying.

Complete Coach Works (CCW) is the largest U.S. bus remanufacturing and rehabilitation company, and the leading provider of a vast array of transportation solutions with over 30 years of dedicated service in the transportation industry. CCW is a pioneer in the business and strives to continually provide cleaner air through innovative design and engineering, resulting in the world’s first and only remanufactured all-electric battery powered bus. Regardless of how small or large the job, CCW provides an exceptionally experienced team of over 350 experts committed to customer service and satisfaction.

Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (Santa Cruz) was established in 1968. Santa Cruz provides fixed route and Highway 17 commuter service throughout Santa Cruz County, with limited service connecting to Monterey Salinas Transit at its Watsonville Transit Center and Santa Clara County, transporting more than 5 million passenger trips a year. Santa Cruz also operates Paracruz paratransit service to Santa Cruz County service, providing about 72,000 trips per year. Santa Cruz’s operating budget in FY19 was $52 million and was funded through a combination of farebox revenues, sales tax and state and federal sources. Today it operates a fleet of 98 buses on 26 fixed routes. For more information, visit www.scmtd.com.

For more information, contact Brad Carson at (800) 287-7253 or bradley@completecoach.com.