America’s Motorcoach Industry Descends on Washington

“Rolling Rally” around National Mall & U.S. Capital on Wednesday, May 13
– On May 13, 2020 hundreds of motorcoach companies from around the country will come together for a rolling rally around the U.S. Capitol to remind Members of Congress and the Trump Administration that the industry – which has laid off or furloughed more than 90 percent of its workforce nationally in the wake of COVID-19 – needs federal assistance. The industry is requesting $15 billion in grants and loans and modifications to Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program to help save the industry from failing.
This is a positive event showcasing how big buses and small businesses move America. Buses will be decorated with informative signs about the motorcoach industry including: the groups they serve, the economic impact they make and the people they employ.
“Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness” is a one day, one time grass roots event born from independent motorcoach operators, industry suppliers and state associations, represented by a joint initiative between the nation’s two largest associations, American Bus Association and United Motorcoach Association.
DETAILS:
WHEN: Wednesday, May 13 @ 10:30 a.m.
WHO: Motorcoach companies representing all 50 U.S. States
WHERE: The rally will kick off from AUDI Field, pass by the U.S. Capitol’s West Front and encircle the National Mall. Click here for a map of the route.
Media Availablity:
- Media availability will happen from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for any media that would like to interview industry leadership and motorcoach companies as they assemble for the rolling rally at Audi Field.
- Industry Leadership will be available for media from 11:30 until the end of the rally at the corner of 3rd and Pennsylvania Aves.
About the Motorcoach Industry:
Companies: nearly 3,000, the majority are family owned, small businesses.
Employees: nearly 100,000. Workforce includes owners, drivers, dispatchers, maintenance and repair, safety, cleaning crew, finance, administrative personnel, etc.
Buses Sitting Idle: nearly 36,000
Annual Passenger Trips: nearly 600 million, which is in line with domestic airlines’ trips.
More information available at www.busesmoveamerica.com.
The Role of Motorcoaches:
Connecting cities; connecting rural areas to urban centers, serving as the only means of intercity transportation in many parts of America; serving workers in every part of the country including commuters in urban environments and business campuses, mines, oilfield workers, etc.; serving the security and strategic needs of the country by moving troops and taking people out of harm’s way during hurricanes; connecting families and friends; bringing travelers to tourist destinations and generating more than $237 billion in transportation, travel and tourism revenue.