America’s Motorcoach Industry Descends on Washington

“Rolling Rally” around National Mall & U.S. Capital on Wednesday, May 13

– On May 13, 2020 hundreds of motorcoach companies from around the country will come together for a rolling rally around the U.S. Capitol to remind Members of Congress and the Trump Administration that the industry – which has laid off or furloughed more than 90 percent of its workforce nationally in the wake of COVID-19 – needs federal assistance. The industry is requesting $15 billion in grants and loans and modifications to Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program to help save the industry from failing.

This is a positive event showcasing how big buses and small businesses move America. Buses will be decorated with informative signs about the motorcoach industry including: the groups they serve, the economic impact they make and the people they employ.

“Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness” is a one day, one time grass roots event born from independent motorcoach operators, industry suppliers and state associations, represented by a joint initiative between the nation’s two largest associations, American Bus Association and United Motorcoach Association.

DETAILS:

WHEN: Wednesday, May 13 @ 10:30 a.m.

WHO: Motorcoach companies representing all 50 U.S. States

WHERE: The rally will kick off from AUDI Field, pass by the U.S. Capitol’s West Front and encircle the National Mall. Click here for a map of the route.

Media Availablity:

Media availability will happen from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for any media that would like to interview industry leadership and motorcoach companies as they assemble for the rolling rally at Audi Field .

for any media that would like to interview industry leadership and motorcoach companies as they assemble for the rolling rally at . Industry Leadership will be available for media from 11:30 until the end of the rally at the corner of 3rd and Pennsylvania Aves .

About the Motorcoach Industry:

Companies: nearly 3,000, the majority are family owned, small businesses.

Employees: nearly 100,000. Workforce includes owners, drivers, dispatchers, maintenance and repair, safety, cleaning crew, finance, administrative personnel, etc.

Buses Sitting Idle: nearly 36,000

Annual Passenger Trips: nearly 600 million, which is in line with domestic airlines’ trips.

More information available at www.busesmoveamerica.com.