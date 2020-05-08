Trans-Bridge Lines Joins America’s Motorcoach Industry for “Rolling Rally” In Washington, D.C.

On May 13, 2020, Trans-Bridge Lines will join hundreds of motorcoach companies from around the country for a rolling rally around the U.S. Capitol and National Mall in Washington, D.C.

“Like many local small businesses, our operation has been absolutely devastated by the coronavirus. Our buses sit idle, while our employees remain at home. We all want to be back on the road, bringing people from point A to point B while serving our communities again. Without help from the federal government, I fear our buses may never return to the road and our passengers will be stranded without access to the nation’s transportation system,” said Tom JeBran, President. “I look forward to joining hundreds of my fellow motorcoach operators in Washington to showcase the strength in numbers of our industry and the positive benefits we provide to every community in America.”

The “Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness” is a one-day, one-time grassroots event born from independent motorcoach operators, industry suppliers and state associations, represented by a joint initiative between the nation’s two largest associations, American Bus Association and United Motorcoach Association. This is a positive event showcasing how big buses and small businesses move America. Buses will be decorated with informative signs about the motorcoach industry including: the groups they serve, the economic impact they make and the people they employ.

Motorcoach operators are seeking to remind Members of Congress and the Trump Administration that the industry — which has laid off or furloughed more than 90 percent of its workforce nationally in the wake of COVID-19 — needs federal assistance. The motorcoach industry has requested $15 billion in federal grants and loan guarantees and modifications to Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program.

About the USA Motorcoach Industry

Companies: nearly 3,000, the majority are family owned, small businesses.

Employees: nearly 100,000. Workforce includes owners, drivers, dispatchers, maintenance and repair, safety, cleaning crew, finance, administrative personnel, etc.

Buses Sitting Idle: nearly 36,000

Annual Passenger Trips: nearly 600 million, which is in line with domestic airlines’ trips.

About Trans-Bridge Lines

Trans-Bridge Lines, and its related company, Lehigh Valley Motorcoach, offers daily service to New York City, Newark and JFK Airports from the Lehigh Valley area, Doylestown, New Hope, Pennsylvania and Clinton, Phillipsburg, Frenchtown, Lambertville, Flemington and Branchburg, New Jersey. Weekday service is available to Lower Manhattan, Wall Street and Jersey City from the Lehigh Valley and Clinton. Trans-Bridge also offers daily transportation to the Manhattan and Bayonne, New Jersey piers.