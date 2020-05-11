MTS CEO Paul Jablonski Passes Away

We are surprised and saddened to hear about the loss of a respected leader in the industry. Our condolences go out to Mr. Jablonski’s loved ones.
Here is the official press release announcing his passing:
Today, The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) announced that MTS Chief Executive Officer Paul Jablonski passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 10. He was 67 years old. His career in transit spanned more than 40 years and the last 16 years at MTS. He is survived by his wife, four children and grandchildren.
“We are shocked and saddened about the passing of Paul,” said MTS Board Chair Nathan Fletcher. “He was a good man who not only ran a great agency but was a respected national transit industry leader. The entire MTS family is grieving right now, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Paul’s family. Deputy Chief Executive Officer Sharon Cooney will serve as the interim chief executive officer.”