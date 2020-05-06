New FTA Frequently Asked Questions Related to COVID-19 Now Available

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other federal partners to provide guidance to the public transportation industry in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Today, FTA posted 13 new Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) regarding COVID-19 on its website that cover Administrative Relief, Civil Rights, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and Emergency Relief program requirement questions. The new questions that have been added include:
Civil Rights: CR11, CR12, CR13, CR14
CARES Act: CA26, CA27, CA28, CA29
CARES Act & Emergency Relief Funding Requirements: CE13, CE14, CE15
Administrative Relief: AD4, AD5