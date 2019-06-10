World Resource Center Publishes A Guiding Report on Implementing Electric Bus Systems

The World Resource Institute (WRI) Ross Center recently published a report about how to adopt electric bus systems in cities worldwide. According to WRI, the report utilizes in-depth case studies, clear steps, and illustrative adoption paths to provide not only a compelling vision of the future, but also a clear pathway to harnessing the air quality, climate and other benefits of electric buses for a more sustainable future.

The report, “How to Enable Electric Bus Adoption in Cities Worldwide” was developed under the project, “Transitioning to a zero-emission transport world through bus electrification” along with its sister report, “Barriers to Adopting Electric Buses.” The research received financial support from Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

In the foreword of an executive summary of the report, WRI said this report is based on lessons learned from 16 cities that are working toward electrifying their bus transit fleets. It provides background information on e-buses and offers a planning and implementation framework for cities with varying levels of experience in e-bus adoption. The researchers focused on two key questions: What pathways have cities taken toward electric bus adoption? And what are the enabling conditions for electric bus adoption in cities?

For the actionable answers to these steps, you can read the executive summary, or download the full report.

This is an edited version of a release that originally appeared on busworld.org. You can view it here.