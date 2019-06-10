Transportation community mourns passing of Paul Leger, chairman of Bus History Association

PAUL ALDERIC LEGER : 23 April 1929 to 20 May 2019

Paul Leger, Chairman of The Bus History Association passed away on 20 May 2019. He had recently celebrated his 90th birthday.

Paul was a man of integrity and of deep faith who loved his family and cherished his many friends and exceptional neighbours.

Paul Alderic Leger was born in Moncton, New Brunswick on 23 April 1929. His working life started with SMT (Eastern Bus Line) in Moncton. His career continued with CN Freight and VIA Rail in Halifax, NS until he retired.

Paul was a lifelong and passionate bus historian and established many contacts both within the bus industry and the bus hobby in general. He had meticulously recorded the history of transit and intercity coach companies since the 1940s with a special emphasis on the Canadian Maritimes. His knowledge was extensive and he had an encyclopedic memory. He was always very willing to share this information with those with similar interests.

Paul, along with Bill Luke, were two of the founding members of The Bus History Association. He became Chairman in 1963 and his leadership continued throughout the following 56 years. His transportation collection, including photographic archives, have been passed to the New Brunswick Archives at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, NB for preservation. In addition, he was a Director Emeritus of The Canadian Transit Heritage Foundation.

Paul loved many genres of music which gave him many hours of listening pleasure over his lifetime. He was a cat lover to the core and was pre-deceased by two of his favourites, Snooky and beloved Amaretto with whom he had had a truly beautiful relationship.

Paul was a true gentleman who made visitors to Halifax most welcome and never had a bad word to say about anybody. He was very well respected by the way he treated all persons that he met. The transportation enthusiast community has lost a valuable participant but he will never be forgotten.

Paul is survived by his son, David Leger of Langley, BC; daughter, Patricia Leger of Surrey, BC; brother, Edward Leger; sister, Isabelle Leger both of Moncton, NB; and step grandson, Joshua Dandal, Toronto, ON to whom we pass on our condolences.