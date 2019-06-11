Cubic Adds New Fare Payment App to LA County’s TAP Point of Sale Operating System

Cubic Transportation Systems’ mobile solution enables over 450 TAP retail vendors to sell fare for 25 partner transit agencies, including LA Metro.

Cubic Corporation today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division will upgrade the existing TAP retail network point of sale device with its Cubic Mobile for Merchants Android app. Cubic Mobile for Merchants is an Android-based mobile application designed for both transportation agencies and retail. It allows agencies to sell TAP regional fare products through a dedicated network of participating retailers — making it convenient for travelers to purchase regional fare products for LA Metro and 24 partner agencies.

“Cubic’s point of sale mobile solution benefits retail partners by saving time with fast and secure purchases on a compact and easy to navigate device,” Matt Newsome, CTS western region vice president and general manager, said. “We are pleased to support Metro on its refresh initiative for the TAP system and look forward to further enhancing the system with state-of-the-art technologies.”

Cubic’s app provides an option for Metro to expand its TAP retail network to more locations in the region. Retail partners are able to sell TAP cards, top-up transit balances, sell fare products and access transaction history and card summaries. The app also provides advanced analytics, giving transit agencies access to data relating to the products sold to improve operations and overall customer service.

The Cubic Mobile for Merchants app is a solution that can connect with an open ecosystem of solutions, products and services provided by Cubic, Cubic-certified partners and third parties. The app doesn’t require proprietary kits from vendors and gives agencies the flexibility to use existing infrastructure. The new Mobile for Merchants Application will also facilitate a paperless solution for coupon systems such as the LIFE low-income program and enables a more streamlined process for retailers and customers.

“Our TAP vendors are excited about this new sales device because it is easy to use, has a color display and is so small that it fits easily on any countertop,” David Sutton, TAP executive officer, said.

Cubic developed the TAP Card system and has supported Metro with development, maintenance and product support/enhancement services since 2002.