Maryland’s BWI Airport orders 20 additional New Flyer Xcelsior buses

New Flyer of America Inc., a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., recently announced that the Maryland Department of Transportation has issued a new order of 15 40-foot and five 60-foot Xcelsior® clean diesel heavy-duty transit buses (25 equivalent units or EU) under the State of Washington, Department of Enterprise Services contract.

The buses, which will be operated by the Maryland Department of Transportation Aviation Administration, will be used at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI Marshall Airport) to replace older vehicles on continuous shuttle routes between terminals, airport parking facilities, and the BWI Rail Station. New amenities like USB charging ports, Wi-Fi, improved seating, luggage racks, wide doors, and large windows will be installed to enhance the customer experience.

“New Flyer is proud to have been chosen once again by BWI Marshall Airport with additional Xcelsior transit buses that will help move millions of passengers safely around BWI airport each year,” Chris Stoddart, New Flyer president, said. “New Flyer has delivered over 150 buses to airports across North America, with a focus on enhancing efficient, safe, and reliable mobility in the nation’s busiest hubs. Supporting the Maryland Department of Transportation builds on this focus and continues to enhance the passenger experience at BWI Marshall Airport.”

The 60-foot articulated buses will also provide an approximate 50 percent increase in passenger capacity compared to the smaller transit-style buses currently in service.

Located near downtown Baltimore and approximately 30 miles from Washington, D.C., BWI Marshall Airport is the 22nd busiest airport in America, serving over 25 million passengers annually. The airport’s current parking and rail station fleet is comprised of 40 buses that went into service in 2005.

