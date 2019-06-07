Arrow Stage Lines Takes Delivery of New MCI J3500 Coaches

Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a U.S. subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., has delivered three new 2019 J3500 coaches to Omaha-based Arrow Stage Lines, one of the leading charter and tour operators in the United States.

Arrow Stage Lines was among the first to place an order for the 35-foot model, paired with the bestselling J4500 as the new MCI J-Series family. The new 2019 MCI J3500 features best-in-class legroom and baggage capacity among all 35-foot coach models, including a 33-foot turning radius for top maneuverability.

Arrow has stationed the new models at its Omaha, Denver and Kansas City, Missouri locations.

“A smaller-size luxury coach works best in these markets,” Alex Busskohl, Arrow’s corporate operations and marketing specialist, said. “We consider the needs of our customers, and we’ve found some smaller groups see more compact coaches as more space-efficient and environmentally-friendly.”

Arrow already has sent its new MCI J3500s out on tour as part of its 250-coach fleet that already includes 102 MCI J4500s and a total of 15 35-foot coach models, including those from other manufacturers.

“Our customers enjoy these new 35-foot MCI models,” Busskohl said. “They make the same luxury, top-of-the line coach statement as our J4500s. And we’re very glad MCI now offers a smaller size coach.”

Arrow ordered its new J3500 coaches with 40-seat passenger capacity for additional legroom — the model also comes in a standard 42- or maximum 44-seat configuration — with leatherette seating by Amaya and MCI’s optional variable lighting package that allows operators to customize the interior look of its coaches to suit clients’ brands and preferences.

Arrow tracks and analyzes its data to improve its overall operations and marketing. Busskohl, said that Arrow uses its on-time performance statistics to win new business and that fuel efficiency is an important metric as fuel is the largest operational expense in a fleet Arrow’s size. The J3500 is making important strides in fuel efficiency, he said.

“It’s performing well — even a half-point gain in fuel economy is important to us operationally,” he said.

Arrow is positioned for future growth. It operates 12 facilities, including locations in Des Moines; Las Vegas; and Phoenix, where it just won a shuttle contract with Arizona State University requiring 25 coaches and launched Arrow Nationwide Ground Logistics to deliver a nationwide transportation solution in any needed area throughout the U.S.