New ‘Short’ Van Hool Ex11 Already on the Road

Van Hool, independent manufacturer of buses, coaches and industrial vehicles, surprises the coach industry with a new variant of the EX-series. The new EX11 is with 10.70 metre the shortest one in the EX family. The first one is already delivered to one of Van Hools oldest customers, Marcel Cars from the Belgium town Dessel, a customer of Van Hool since 1949. Who lives near Dessel might get a glimps of the new EX11, all the others have to wait for its official debut at Busworld Brussels.

The new Van Hool EX11 is available in two versions, 3.545 m high as the EX11L and one of 3.805 m height the EX11H. Like all the Van Hool EX coaches, the short one is also built according in Van Hool’s state-of-the-art factory in Skopje, Macedonia.

With the EX11, Van Hool says it is responding to the increasing market demand to offer a well-equipped and comfortable vehicle in the “11-metre class.” The EX11 can accommodate up to 47 passengers. The spacious luggage compartments has a maximum volume of 4.14 m³ (EX11L) and 7.20 m³ (EX11H).

The EX11L is fitted with a Paccar/DAF MX-11 270kW (367 hp) Euro 6 engine with 1900 Nm or the MX-11 300kW (408hp/2100Nm) and with a manual gearbox GO210(230), a ZF TraXon or the ZF EcoLife. The 3.805 m high EX11H has a Paccar/DAF MX-11 300kW (408hp/2100Nm) or the MX-11 330kW (449hp/2300 Nm) and the same choice in gearboxes.

Van Hool presented the EX-series 4 years ago at the IAA in Hannover. With the newcomer EX11 the range exists of four models including the EX15, EX16 and EX17. In the course of last year, the lower entry height variants (EX ‘L’) were added to the range. The new versions can be ordered immediately and is done so by Marcel Cars.

The brothers Fernand and Walter Meeus, managers at Marcel Cars said, “It’s unique to be given the keys to a coach that no one else has yet.”

This release originally appeared on busworld.org. You can view it here.