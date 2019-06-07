Stertil-Koni Operations Manager Paul Marks Retires After 21 Years of Exceptional Service

Heavy-duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni USA, recently announced that Paul Marks, the company’s operations manager, has retired after 21 years of outstanding performance.

Marks is succeeded by Doug Frakes, who joined Stertil-Koni following 10 years of top experience with FedEx Ground.

During Marks’s tenure at Stertil-Koni, he played a significant role in helping the company grow more than 50-fold to become the leader in the heavy-duty vehicle lift industry across North America.

A retired U.S. Air Force officer with 26 years of service, Marks joined Stertil-Koni in 1998 as one of the company’s first employees. At the time, Stertil-Koni operated out of a small, one-room office in Ellicott City, Maryland with only two employees — its president, Jean DellAmore, and Marks.

Two decades later, much has changed. Tractor trailers delivering Stertil-Koni lifts to distributors and customer locations now crisscross the landscape on a daily basis and the company has come to dominate the heavy-duty vehicle lifting sector in terms of innovation, sales and customer care.

Marks, as operations manager, played a substantial role in this development, having overseen Stertil-Koni’s key operations and logistics associated with the delivery, receipt and shipping of the company’s heavy-duty vehicle lifting systems and shop equipment.

By conservative estimates, Marks ordered, sent, tracked, delivered and invoiced more than 10,000 items during his two-decade career with Stertil-Koni.

“Paul has been a key driver in our ongoing success and has worn many hats along the way,” DellAmore said. “He has an exceptionally strong work ethic, with superb attention to detail, a command of complex logistics operations, and an intense commitment to serving Stertil-Koni and our customer base. We are a better company today thanks to Paul Marks.”

Marks plans to spend his leisure time at his home in Maryland with his wife and two dogs, as well as traveling and visiting his four grandchildren.

This release originally appeared on the Stertil-Koni website. You can view it here.