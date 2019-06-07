Detroit revitalizes public transit service using new buses from New Flyer

New Flyer of America Inc., a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., one of the world’s largest independent global bus manufacturers, recently announced that the city of Detroit and Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) have awarded New Flyer with a new order for 25 forty-foot and five sixty-foot clean diesel Xcelsior® heavy-duty transit buses (35 equivalent units or EUs). This is the second order from a five-year contract for 200 buses signed by DDOT in 2017, leaving options to purchase a total of 140 buses over the remaining three years.

The order will help DDOT implement their strategic transportation plan which includes rebranding, revitalizing, and increasing bus service to provide a better, more reliable transportation network for a revitalized Detroit.

The new buses feature clean diesel engines which use a four-step process to filter harmful emissions from the exhaust. Additionally, the buses will feature updated DDOT branding and will offer passengers the opportunity to stay connected with free Wi-Fi.

“New Flyer is thrilled to provide innovative, heavy-duty transit buses for DDOT as they actively participate in the city of Detroit’s revival,” Chris Stoddart, president at New Flyer, said. “We have proudly delivered 526 buses to the DDOT since 1993, and we look forward to being a part of a new chapter in mobility for Detroit.”

The Detroit Department of Transportation is the largest public transit agency in Michigan and serves the city of Detroit and neighboring cities including Dearborn, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Harper Woods, Livonia, Redford Township, River Rouge and Southfield. DDOT provides reliable, clean, safe and efficient transit service to around 80,000 riders daily.