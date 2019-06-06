Nayax To Provide Open Payment Solutions for Public Transportation

Global fintech company introduces new cashless payment product line for account-based ticketing

Nayax, a leading fintech global company providing payment solutions and services to unattended retail and self-service businesses, is bringing its expertise to the public transportation sector. This exciting move leverages Nayax’s extensive experience in global cashless payments and provides an innovative solution to transit operators and commuters. Nayax products will enable automatic fare collection via multiple contactless and QR payment methods, including EMV debit/credit cards, prepaid cards and mobile wallets.

Paying via open payment cashless methods saves money and time for all parties, operators and commuters alike. Commuters can enjoy a seamless experience by paying with the card or app they already use daily, without having to top up in advance. For other travelers or tourists, the ease of using standard, open payment methods enables a more convenient travel experience. Operators don’t have to develop and maintain alternate methods of payment and benefit from a wide range of benefits, including reduced costs in operation and commuter education.

“Nayax’s years of global experience providing solutions and services to unattended operations translates directly to providing public transportation operators an open cashless payment alternative to current, cash and closed loop payments,” Yair Nechmad, CEO and co-founder at Nayax Ltd., said. “Giving commuters the opportunity to pay with their preferred cashless method will make public transportation a more viable mode of transit for users, leading to increased revenue for operators. This move to the transit sector is the natural progression for Nayax and we look forward to working with transit authorities worldwide.”

Drawing on Nayax’s decade-plus experience in providing a cashless payment solution for unattended machines, Nayax has developed devices that deliver a complete service, from cashless payments, management, telemetry and consumer engagement.

Onyx Go

Onyx Go is a secure contactless reader accepting multiple contactless payments. Onyx Go has an intuitive user interface that delivers instant verification with offline data authentication. This plug-and-play account-based ticketing device provides real-time data including reports and alerts.

Onyx Go Plus

Onyx Go Plus, based on the Onyx Go, takes payments a step further by enabling ride validation with QR codes and contactless payments.

Nayax will be launching Onyx Go and Onyx Go Plus at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit in Stockholm, Sweden, June 9-12 at the Stockholmsmässan Exhibition Center on Stand B5030.

This release originally appeared on the Nayax website. You can view it here.