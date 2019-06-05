Transdev Awarded Contract Renewal for Foothill Transit Stores and Contract Extension for Bus Operations

The Foothill Transit Executive Board unanimously voted to renew its contract with Transdev for Transit Store Operations and Bus Stop Maintenance Services for four more years with additional option years. This project was competitively bid.

The Executive Board also unanimously voted to exercise its option to extend Transdev’s contract for four additional years to continue to operate 60 percent of Foothill’s bus services.

Transdev has provided Transit Store Operations and Bus Stop Maintenance services for the past 30 years. This includes management and operation of Foothill Transit’s four Transit Stores; staffing of its decentralized call center; and armor and merchant services for all Transit Stores. Bus stop maintenance service includes installation, removal and maintenance of signage; cleaning of transit centers and park & ride facilities and more.

Transdev has also operated bus services from Foothill Transit’s operations and maintenance facility in Arcadia since October 2014. The contract extension was based on Transdev’s track record, enabling Foothill Transit to meet their ambitious mobility objectives, including:

expanding service;

operating DuartEbus service;

completing bus rehabilitation and repowering projects for 60 buses;

supporting new technology projects including replacement of the Computer Aided Dispatch/Automatic Vehicle Location system;

incorporating electric vehicle technology into the Arcadia fleet; and

training and supporting the local maintenance team which led to the team winning the APTA International Bus Roadeo Maintenance Competition.

“Our collaboration with Transdev is focused on improving and evolving the customer experience at Foothill Transit,” Doran Barnes, executive director of Foothill Transit, said. “We look forward to our continued partnership and growing our mutual commitment to exemplary service.”

“We are honored, every day, to serve the passengers of Foothill Transit and contribute to one of the most innovative transit agencies in the country” Yann Leriche, Transdev North America CEO, said. “We will continue to work hard to support Foothill Transit in achieving their vision for mobility and meet their high standards for first-rate customer care and safe operations.”