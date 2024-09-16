The Low Floor Frontrunner Makes Impact in Lassen County

Lassen County, located in northeastern California, is a predominantly rural area where public transportation is vital for residents, many of whom rely on it for daily commutes and essential travel. The Lassen Rural Bus (LRB) service, overseen by the Lassen County Transportation Commission, is tasked with providing reliable and accessible transit options across a geographically challenging region. To meet the needs of its diverse ridership, which includes a significant portion of elderly and disabled passengers, the agency has recently incorporated the Frontrunner Bus into its fleet.

The decision to add the Frontrunner to Lassen County’s transit fleet was driven by a combination of necessity and innovation. As Caleb Schortz, General Manager for Paratransit Services who contracts for Lassen Rural Bus, explained, the initial introduction to the Frontrunner came through a random email. The design, particularly its low-floor configuration, immediately caught his attention due to its suitability for Dial-A-Ride services, which constitute a significant part of the county’s transportation needs.

“We’re always looking for low-floor vehicles because we service a lot of Dial-A-Ride and deal with a lot of wheelchairs and elderly passengers,” he said. “So, low-floor buses are super important to us and our riders.”

The Frontrunner’s design, which includes a low-floor entry and ample space for wheelchairs, made it an ideal candidate for the county’s needs.

Deployment

After thorough consideration and testing, Lassen Rural Bus incorporated the Frontrunner into its fleet in 2022. Currently, the Frontrunner is mostly deployed on the City Express Route, which serves 18 stops across 11 loops, operating for five and a half hours each day. This route was chosen due to the Frontrunner’s smaller body size and tight turning radius, critical features for navigating the city’s streets safely and efficiently.

“The vehicle’s turning radius allows us to safely navigate the express route and still maintain an average of 92 percent on-time performance,” Schortz said.

He said this statistic highlights the vehicle’s effectiveness in maintaining punctuality, which is vital in public transportation.

Maintenance and Operations

From a maintenance perspective, the Frontrunner has proven to be straightforward and reliable. Nick Shoemaker, the mechanic responsible for the fleet, mentioned that while there was a minor issue with a cooling hose, it was quickly resolved, and overall, the bus has been easy to maintain.

“The maintenance on the bus is pretty straightforward and simple. No real major issues,” he said.

The Frontrunner’s design also includes practical features that benefit both maintenance crews and drivers. For instance, the bus uses Q’STRAINT’s wheelchair securement system, which Lassen County prefers over track systems that can accumulate dirt and debris. The open floor plan and foldable seats further enhance efficiency when securing wheelchairs, making the process quicker and more manageable.

Driver and Passenger Feedback

Driver feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with the Frontrunner quickly becoming a favorite among Lassen Rural Bus drivers. Schortz said drivers prefer the Frontrunner due to its comfortable seating and lumbar support. Additionally, the bus’s A-pillar on the passenger side is narrower than those in other buses, reducing blind spots and lowering the probability of collisions—a significant safety enhancement.

Passengers, particularly those with mobility challenges, have also expressed their approval. Schortz recounted feedback from elderly riders who appreciated the ease of entering and exiting the bus, the comfort of the seating, and the spaciousness of the floor plan.

“They said that the floor plan seems like it’s more open and less claustrophobic, and it’s definitely a lot quieter,” Schortz said.

The Frontrunner’s HEPA filtration system has been a reassuring feature for passengers concerned about health and safety, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. This system has made the Frontrunner the preferred choice among riders who are mindful of air quality.

Environmental and Weather Challenges

Lassen County’s unique environmental challenges, including heavy snowfall and high winds, necessitate robust and reliable transit vehicles. The Frontrunner has met these demands well, performing admirably in snowy conditions. While the bus still requires chains in severe weather, Schortz said its lightweight design allows it to “float” on the snow, providing stable and reliable transportation during winter months.

Designed and built from the ground up, with passenger comfort and utility in mind, the full four-corner air suspension available on the Frontrunner is the first and only suspension of its type in the cutaway class. The heavy-duty suspension was designed to accommodate a 12,000-pound GVWR bus and has been fine-tuned through the careful selection of its air bags and adjustable, heavy-duty shock absorbers for a superior, comfortable ride. Its next generation ECAS (Electronically Controlled Air Suspension) system lowers the nose of the bus at highway speeds for improved aerodynamics and fuel efficiency. The full kneeling system lowers to 9.75 inches, offering the lowest step-in height and ramp angle in the industry. In an emergency, the bus is designed to be driven in the kneeled position. It automatically rises to its 12.75-inch ride height at 5 miles per hour.

Future Plans

Encouraged by the success of the first Frontrunner, Lassen County Transit is already planning to expand its fleet with additional Frontrunner buses.

“We’re actually getting ready to order one, I hope in the next 30 days or so—the sooner, the better,” Schortz said.

The agency has also secured funding for this purchase, and there are plans to further expand services to better connect with neighboring areas.

Assistant Transportation Planner Jasleen Mutti, who oversees budgeting for the transportation side, confirmed that the agency is also considering acquiring more Frontrunners as part of its long-term strategy to improve service connectivity and efficiency.

“This vehicle is the newest and the most fuel-efficient bus in our fleet right now,” she said. “We are very pleased with its performance.”

The integration of the Frontrunner bus into Lassen County’s transit fleet represents a significant step forward in providing accessible, efficient, and reliable public transportation. The bus’s low-floor design, ease of maintenance, and positive reception from both drivers and passengers underscore its value. As Lassen County Transit continues to expand its services and fleet, the Frontrunner will play an integral role in shaping the future of rural transit in the region.

By addressing the unique needs of Lassen County’s population and environment, the Frontrunner is not just a new addition to the fleet; it is a tool that enhances the quality of life for residents who rely on public transportation. As the agency moves forward with plans to acquire more of these vehicles, the Frontrunner is poised to become a cornerstone of Lassen County’s public transportation system.