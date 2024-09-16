Baton Rouge’s CATS Transforms its System with Avail Technologies

The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) in Baton Rouge has embarked on a transformative journey by adopting Avail Technologies’ CAD/AVL system. This partnership is part of CATS’ broader strategy to improve service efficiency, enhance communication, and elevate the overall rider experience in Louisiana’s capital city. By integrating cutting-edge technology, CATS is redefining its operational processes and preparing for a future of increased demand and performance optimization.

The decision to implement the Avail system was not a rushed one. In fact, CATS had spent nearly seven years searching for a suitable replacement for its previous CAD/AVL vendor, exploring various technologies across other transit systems.

“We had extensive knowledge of Avail,” said Micah Antony, director of innovation and IT at CATS. “We traveled around to look at different agencies and what software they were using, to get a handle on what was available.”

Selecting the Right System

CATS’ selection of Avail as its partner came after an exhaustive Request for Proposals (RFP) process. The decision was unanimous, with Avail as the clear winner.

“The selection committee all selected Avail as the RFP winner,” Anthony said. “The implementation started around March of last year, and by December we had most of our fleet online and up and running.”

This systematic approach not only reflected CATS’ commitment to finding the best possible solution but also laid the groundwork for a smooth rollout of the new technology.

By March of this year, CATS had fully integrated the Avail system into its operations. This rapid deployment, completed in less than a year, speaks to the efficiency and expertise of both CATS and Avail in executing complex projects.

A Smooth Deployment

From the outset, CATS was confident in Avail’s ability to meet its operational needs. One key feature of Avail’s approach is its adaptability, as the system is highly customizable to fit the specific demands of its clients.

“Our CAD/AVL system is fully configurable,” said Zafer Batmaz, system engineer at Avail Technologies. “We configure based on each of our clients’ needs rather than having a custom software for every single one of our 100+ agencies.”

This customizability played a crucial role in CATS’ deployment. Early on, CATS had concerns that their dispatchers would be unable to track buses without relying solely on paper schedules during the transition phase. Avail responded swiftly.

“They took an extra step just to help us out,” Anthony said. “They did some slight programming on our public Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi units on the buses to where it would actually show our dispatchers where the buses were within the Avail system, without it being fully implemented yet.”

This proactive solution enabled CATS to maintain consistent service levels and communication with its riders during the critical installation period. The deployment process, which involved phases of vehicle installation, testing, and training, was smooth and well-organized, according to both CATS and Avail personnel.

“We were constantly in communication with Baton Rouge’s project team,” Batmaz said. “We were able to create a personal relationship with everybody there.”

Enhanced Communication and Efficiency

A significant benefit of the Avail CAD/AVL system is its ability to streamline communication between bus operators and dispatchers. This has had a profound impact on operations at CATS, especially regarding the reduction of radio traffic.

Anthony described how the new VoIP system changed the way CATS managed communications: “There’s no more chatter on the radios. Everything is kind of set in motion to where you have to request to talk. It cut down a lot of unnecessary radio traffic that we had had in the past.”

The system’s user interface has also been a hit with dispatchers. They now have a much clearer, real-time view of where each vehicle is and can monitor the status of the fleet more effectively.

“The dispatchers love the general user interface,” he continued. “It just makes it much simpler for them.”

Beyond the improvements in communication, the CAD/AVL system has had a direct impact on operational efficiency. For example, the system’s ability to group late buses together has made it easier for dispatchers to manage fleet performance.

“It greatly improved their efficiency,” Anthony said. “They’re able to see if the bus was late, early, or on time in one place.”

Impact on Maintenance and Future Expansion

CATS has also begun to leverage Avail’s vehicle health monitoring capabilities, which allows maintenance teams to proactively address mechanical issues before sending a mechanic to the field. This feature has been a game-changer for the transit agency.

“Maintenance is starting to really take hold and use it for vehicle health monitoring,” Anthony said. “They’re able to see what’s going on with the bus before they actually send the mechanic out.”

This level of predictive maintenance not only helps keep the buses in better condition but also reduces downtime, leading to more consistent service for passengers. While CATS has already seen significant improvements with the current implementation, there are plans to expand its use of Avail’s technology. Anthony revealed that the agency is considering adding new modules such as incidents, finance, and HR management.

A Partnership Built on Trust and Support

The success of the Avail system at CATS is due in no small part to the strong working relationship between the two organizations. Both CATS and Avail emphasize the importance of maintaining a long-term partnership.

“With Avail, we are really into partnership,” Batmaz said “As long as we’re doing business together, we see you as a partner.”

This partnership extends beyond the initial deployment phase, with Avail providing ongoing support. During the project, CATS had direct access to Avail’s engineers and project managers, ensuring quick resolutions to any issues that arose. Post-deployment, CATS can now access Avail’s official support line, which is available 24/7.

“Everyone that we’ve encountered on this project has been super friendly, super knowledgeable, and super helpful,” Anthony said, noting that he was impressed with the level of service and professionalism from the Avail team. “The management team at Avail has gone above and beyond.”

A Future Powered by Technology

As CATS continues to embrace technology to improve its services, the agency is optimistic about the future. The CAD/AVL system has already proven to be a valuable asset in improving efficiency, reducing communication challenges, and enhancing maintenance operations.