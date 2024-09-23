DART gains a presence in North Dallas with lease agreement at Knoll Trail Crossing

In alignment with its ongoing rollout of the Silver Line Regional Rail project, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has signed a 10-year office lease at Knoll Trail Crossing.

The office building is adjacent to Knoll Trail Station, one of two Dallas stops along the DART Silver Line route, and less than a mile from the Addison Transit Center, the busiest bus transfer location outside the Dallas city limits. The Silver Line is a 26-mile regional rail service that traverses seven cities and three counties throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area with a final stop at Terminal B within DFW Airport.

DART’s lease includes access to the roof of an on-site parking garage that sits next to Knoll Trail Station, which will feature short-term parking for passengers to be dropped off or picked up after riding the Silver Line and emergency vehicles. Pedestrian access to the station will be available just off Knoll Trail Drive and via the Cotton Belt Regional Trail, which has portions being constructed with part of the Silver Line. Addison Station, which sits less than a mile away, will feature over 300 spaces for those in need of long-term parking.

“This lease is a significant component to providing best-in-class rail service to DART customers utilizing the Silver Line Knoll Trail Station,” said Caitlin Holland, DART vice president of real estate and economic development. “As DART continues to expand and refine its transit services, we want to ensure that we’re available to monitor that progress and immediately address issues as they arise. This lease will enable us to perform maintenance needs, respond to criminal activity, and address customer concerns in the northern segment of DART’s service area more quickly and effectively.”

Located in the Quorum/Bent Tree submarket just off the Dallas North Tollway, Knoll Trail Crossing is a 96,509-square-foot office building situated near a White Rock Creek tributary and features a large greenspace, on-site management, local institutional ownership, and covered parking. The building underwent an extensive renovation process in 2022 and now includes move-in ready spec suites, a modernized lobby, tenant lounge and updated conference center.

DART recently began occupying its 4,146-square-foot space at Knoll Trail Crossing with Silver Line project personnel, but Holland said use of the facility space is anticipated to shift once Silver Line begins revenue service in late 2025 to early 2026. JLL represented the landlord, Prescott Group, in the transaction.

Residents and commuters in the area can expect to see Silver Line trains on the tracks soon, with DART starting simulated testing between DFW Airport and Knoll Trail Station in October or early November. Testing will include trains operating their simulated routes with stops at the Knoll Trail, Addison, Carrollton, Cypress Waters, DFW North and Terminal B stations with no passenger pick-up or drop-off points. All stations are still active construction sites, so onlookers are not allowed on platforms or nearby walkways.

Quiet zones, which allow trains to use their horns only when there is a potential hazard on or near the tracks, will not be in effect during testing. Crews will also be testing track and system configuration throughout the alignment beginning Monday, Aug. 19, but no train activity is anticipated.

To learn more about the Silver Line Regional Rail project, visit www.dart.org/silverline.