Madison’s Metro Transit and Masabi launch Tap to Ride account-based ticketing system

Metro Transit, the primary provider of bus services throughout the City of Madison and its surrounding suburbs, and Masabi, the company delivering Fare Payments-as-a-Service through its open platform Justride, today announced the launch of an innovative, next-generation fare payment system across Metro Transit’s entire network, including its new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service. The system is designed to make public transportation in Madison faster, simpler and more convenient for all riders.

The system introduces Account-Based Ticketing (ABT) through the new Metro Fast Fare Card smart cards, ensuring a seamless and flexible payment experience for all users who no longer need to select their fare or purchase a pass before boarding. Instead, they simply Tap and Ride. The cards are linked to online accounts, allowing users to easily manage and reload their accounts wherever they are, eliminating the need to wait in line or use cash, and delivering a contactless, convenient way to pay for transit.

In order to reduce dwell times, onboard validators have been installed across the Metro Transit fleet to facilitate quicker boarding. Regular buses feature two validators, while the new BRT buses are equipped with three, enabling multi-door boarding. More than 400 validators were installed throughout the Metro Transit network, significantly enhancing the rider experience. Cash will not be accepted onboard BRT services – streamlining the payment process.

Riders simply tap their smart cards when boarding to pay to ride, with fare capping ensuring they never pay more than $5 per day, $16.25 per week, or $65 per month no matter how often they ride. Fare capping improves fare equity by ensuring all riders, regardless of income, have access to affordable transportation without the need to pay upfront for period passes. Additionally, a simplified reduced fare cap will be available for youth, seniors, individuals with disabilities, and low-income passengers, making transit more accessible to all. BRT platforms are equipped with ticket vending machines (TVMs), where riders can reload their Metro Fast Fare Cards using their payment cards or cash, or purchase single ride and one-day passes at BRT station ticket machines.

Metro Transit has distributed Metro Fast Fare Cards to universities, schools, and employers, to replace magnetic stripe passes, which will be phased out of use. This transition to smart cards is part of a broader effort to modernize the city’s transit infrastructure.

“The introduction of this state-of-the-art fare payment system marks a new generation in the evolution of Madison’s public transit system,” said Mick Rusch, Chief Development Officer at Metro Transit. “Our collaboration with Masabi has allowed us to offer our riders a more efficient, user-friendly experience, whether they are commuting to work, school, or exploring our city – one which promises to make riding the bus faster, easier and more convenient for everyone.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Metro Transit to bring our cutting-edge fare payment technology to Madison,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO at Masabi. “By implementing our Account-Based Ticketing system supporting smart cards, Metro Transit is not only enhancing the rider experience but positioning itself at the forefront of smart transit solutions, and enhancing convenience, affordability and equity for its riders. The deployment of this advanced fare payment system is a testament to Metro Transit’s commitment to innovation and its dedication to providing Madison with world-class public transportation.”