SCRTD Expands Mobility Across Southern New Mexico with Low Floor Frontrunner

The South Central Regional Transit District (SCRTD) in New Mexico connects rural communities to healthcare providers, links students with educational opportunities, supports workforce access, enables tourism, and strengthens economic development throughout a vast and diverse service area.

As SCRTD celebrates a decade of growth, the agency continues to expand its regional mobility mission through strategic investments in vehicles, routes, and services. Among those investments is the deployment of four Frontrunner low-floor transit buses operating on two key corridors: the Blue Route in Sierra County and the Magenta Route serving Las Cruces and the rapidly growing East Mesa area.

Together, those routes represent two distinct aspects of SCRTD’s mission. The Blue Route demonstrates the district’s commitment to providing mobility in rural communities where transit options have historically been limited or nonexistent. The Magenta Route reflects SCRTD’s efforts to support population growth, workforce development, and regional connectivity in one of southern New Mexico’s fastest-growing urban areas.

The vehicles operating on those routes have become an important part of the district’s broader vision for building a modern regional transit system

A Decade of Growth

SCRTD has undergone remarkable growth since launching service approximately 10 years ago.

“We started with five buses,” said SCRTD Executive Director David Armijo. “We have four Frontrunner buses right now. We use them on two of the routes. The Blue Route, which is the one that goes up north to Sierra County. The second one is in Las Cruces on what we call the East Mesa that operates a route that’s called the Magenta line.”

Today, the district operates a fleet approaching 40 vehicles, including buses and vans, serving communities across multiple counties throughout southern New Mexico. The growth reflects increasing demand for mobility options in both urban and rural areas.

“We started with five, so we’ve come a long way in 10 years,” Armijo said.

That growth has been driven by SCRTD’s commitment to connecting communities that often face significant transportation challenges due to geography, distance, and limited transportation alternatives.

The district’s service area includes urban centers such as Las Cruces, smaller communities throughout Doña Ana County, and rural destinations stretching into Sierra County. Those connections provide residents with access to employment centers, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, government services, and recreational destinations that might otherwise remain difficult to reach.

Finding the Right Vehicle

Like many transit agencies, SCRTD faced significant procurement challenges during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re coming off the backdrop of COVID,” Armijo said. “So it was difficult to get any bus six years ago.”

As the district evaluated vehicle options, leadership sought a platform that could bridge the gap between smaller cutaway vehicles and larger transit buses while offering superior accessibility and passenger comfort.

“We were looking for a smaller to mid-size bus,” Armijo said. “We were using ARBOC, and then we had much bigger buses.”

What ultimately stood out was the Frontrunner’s low-floor design and passenger-friendly configuration.

“Most people think of the ramp, which is very accessible to the bus,” Armijo said. “I think it makes the bus very attractive and it’s easy to board and move through the bus.”

For SCRTD, accessibility extended beyond wheelchair users.

“The big thing is most people are not using wheelchairs,” Armijo said. “It’s actually a walker or they need a little bit of a help to guide themselves with somebody.”

The low-floor configuration, ramp placement, and ease of boarding made the vehicles particularly attractive for routes serving older adults and mobility-challenged passengers.

“We saw this as something that would be beneficial to us,” Armijo said.

From Frontrunner’s perspective, agencies such as SCRTD represent exactly the type of customer the company was designed to serve. According to Frontrunner President and CEO Paul LaRose, the vehicle was developed as a purpose-built one-step transit platform rather than a traditional cutaway adapted for passenger service.

“The Frontrunner was really born from the idea that we can provide a more dignified, safer, comfortable, and accessible platform than was being done in the mid-size cutaway class of public transportation,” LaRose said.

Connecting Rural Communities Through the Blue Route

Perhaps nowhere is SCRTD’s regional mission more evident than on the Blue Route.

The route serves communities throughout Sierra County, connecting residents with destinations including Truth or Consequences, Elephant Butte, Hatch, and other locations throughout the region. The service addresses a longstanding mobility gap in an area where residents previously had limited public transportation options.

“We rolled them out, and they were specifically planned for when we began the Blue Route,” Armijo said of the Frontrunner buses.

The route covers substantial distances between communities.

“It’s also a lot of miles,” Armijo said. “It’s approximately 35 to 45 miles between the first end of the line until it comes up to Hatch where it connects with the Green Route.”

SCRTD operates multiple daily trips on the corridor, providing residents with dependable access to destinations throughout the region.

The route’s demographics further highlight the importance of accessibility.

“The people in Sierra County, I believe it’s a county with the most elderly citizens in the state,” Armijo said.

Many riders are first-time transit users.

“You have a number of older riders, sometimes first-time riders, because there’s no bus service there ever,” Armijo said. “We’re the first transit service in that community.

That reality reinforced SCRTD’s decision to deploy vehicles designed to simplify boarding and improve the passenger experience.

“You needed to have something that was, again, easy access on and off,” Armijo said. “The ramps minimize any kind of a trip or fall. We’ve not had any.”

For Frontrunner, the Blue Route represents a textbook example of how regional transit agencies can use flexible vehicle platforms to connect rural residents with essential services.

Supporting Growth in Las Cruces

While the Blue Route emphasizes rural mobility, the Magenta Route showcases SCRTD’s role in supporting growth and development in the Las Cruces region.

The route begins in the rural portion of Doña Ana County and travels through key destinations throughout Las Cruces before connecting with the city’s transit network.

“We designed this specifically to connect an area that’s, while it’s in Las Cruces, it initiates its service in the county,” Armijo said. “So it’s in the rural part of the county.”

The route serves numerous destinations that support workforce mobility, healthcare access, and educational opportunity.

“We come through town, we make the connections to hospitals, which is always going to be a good thing, the mall, and the community college, and the New Mexico State University,” Armijo said.

The route also connects with the city’s transit hub, providing seamless transfers to additional services.

“It works its way all the way over to the downtown transfer station where you connect all the bus routes,” Armijo said.

The result is a corridor that links rural residents with educational institutions, employment centers, healthcare providers, retail destinations, and regional transit connections.

“It’s a core route that starts in the rural part of the community, then goes through the heart of the city of Las Cruces, gets to downtown, and then turns around and goes back,” Armijo said.

The route aligns closely with SCRTD’s broader economic development mission by supporting mobility in areas experiencing continued growth and investment.

As Las Cruces expands eastward, transportation access becomes increasingly important for connecting residents with jobs, schools, healthcare facilities, and commercial development.

Transit Supporting Opportunity

SCRTD’s service model illustrates how transit can function as an essential public utility supporting economic and social opportunity.

The district’s routes connect residents with healthcare providers, educational institutions, employers, shopping destinations, recreational attractions, and government services throughout southern New Mexico.

For rural residents, those connections can be transformative.

The Blue Route provides access to destinations throughout Sierra County while also connecting passengers with other transit services. The Magenta Route creates direct links between rural neighborhoods, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and employment centers in Las Cruces.

Frontrunner Marketing Director Gina Ciampa said those types of community connections were central to SCRTD’s vision from the beginning.

“One of the things I noted, when I spoke to David it was always about connecting communities,” Ciampa said.

Ciampa described Armijo as a transit leader with a clear vision for expanding mobility throughout the region. That mission aligns closely with Frontrunner’s own focus on improving accessibility and passenger experience.

Passenger and Driver Acceptance

Introducing new vehicles into transit service requires buy-in from both riders and operators.

According to SCRTD, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We have some good feedback with the passengers,” said Cristina Gamboa, SCRTD analyst and marketing coordinator. “The comments that I got from the riders were very positive, that they felt really comfortable riding the bus.”

Gamboa noted that riders appreciate the vehicle’s modern appearance and accessibility features.

“It’s really a nice bus, and it’s very modern so they are happy with it,” she said.

Drivers have responded favorably as well.

“They really enjoy driving the Frontrunner,” Gamboa said. “They feel very safe driving that bus.”

The positive reception extends beyond passenger comfort. Armijo believes the vehicles have contributed to ridership growth on both corridors.

“Ridership in both those lines have been growing pretty steadily since we rolled those out,” he said.

Ciampa echoed those observations.

Reliability and Operational Performance

Vehicle reliability remains a critical consideration for any transit agency, particularly one operating long-distance regional routes.

SCRTD reports strong operational performance from its Frontrunner fleet.

“We really didn’t have any problems with that,” Armijo said when discussing concerns often associated with introducing new vehicle types. The district has experienced limited downtime despite extensive use on routes covering substantial mileage.

“The fact that we’ve had limited downtime has been great,” Armijo said.

Routine maintenance has focused primarily on normal wear items associated with frequent service.

“The maintenance that they’re doing is more of the modest maintenance that you would have to do with your oil changes or your tires,” Armijo said.

LaRose attributed part of the vehicle’s long-term value proposition to its design and construction.

“I think our customers see a vehicle that will withstand the test of time,” LaRose said. “The composite structure doesn’t lend itself to being rusted.”

He also emphasized the company’s focus on lifecycle value.

“While they might pay a little bit more upfront, I think in the long run, it’s a vehicle that represents a lot of value,” LaRose said.

Looking Ahead

As SCRTD continues expanding its services, agency leaders see additional opportunities for Frontrunner vehicles within the fleet.

The district is evaluating future paratransit and microtransit initiatives that could further leverage the vehicle’s accessibility and flexibility.

“We know that we’re on the cusp of beginning to deploy some kind of a paratransit service,” Armijo said.

Future growth could also include additional Frontrunner purchases.

“We expect to make another order in a coming year for more Frontrunners,” Armijo said. “Four vehicles is not a lot. It’s more than we had three years ago, but we expect that number to climb.”

For SCRTD, those future investments are part of a larger commitment to building a modern regional transit system capable of serving the evolving needs of southern New Mexico.

Whether connecting rural residents in Sierra County, supporting growth in Las Cruces, linking students to educational opportunities, providing access to healthcare services, or strengthening regional economic development, SCRTD continues to demonstrate the vital role transit plays in community success.