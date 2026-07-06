Register for APTA TRANSform & EXPO

As the industry’s premier showcase, the APTA TRANSform & EXPO brings together the breakthrough technologies, strategies, and solutions actively shaping the future of global public transportation.

This is where transit leaders don’t just talk about change, they drive it.

By joining us this year, you will:

Meet 800+ industry-leading exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge tech.

Connect with 12,000+ transit professionals from around the world.

Grow your team’s expertise with targeted sessions for every professional level.

From October 4–7, 2026 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, the entire industry will gather under one roof. Don’t miss your chance to participate in the high-impact conversations and connections accelerating the next generation of mobility.

Explore our registration options today to find the perfect fit for your organization’s goals. The earlier you secure your spot, the more time you will have to plan your schedule, network with peers, and maximize your experience in Chicago.

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