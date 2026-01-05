Redefining the Standard: A Legacy of Listening, A Future of Innovation

By Roman Cornell, CEO, ABC Companies

A Legacy Built on Listening

For more than fifty years, listening has guided how we serve the industry. It started with my grandfather, who built this business by walking into shops and asking technicians what they needed most. That same approach still drives us today.

Every conversation with an operator helps us understand what they are up against: technician shortages, parts delays, and rising costs that make it harder to stay competitive. We have learned that success depends on more than the vehicle itself. It depends on people, systems, and partnerships that work together every day to keep fleets moving.

Listening is what turns challenges into progress. It shapes where we invest, how we support customers, and how we prepare for what is next. At ABC Companies, our success has always come from paying attention, adapting, and acting on what operators need to perform at their best.

ABC Timeline: • 1960s: Cornell family enters industry • 1980s: Van Hool exclusive distributorship • 2000s: Multi-OEM partnerships and digital tools • 2020s: Lifecycle programs and preventative maintenance • 2026: Future-focused resilience and innovation

Turning Conversations into Action

Listening only matters when it leads to action. Operators have told us what slows them down. They need faster access to parts, training that keeps up with technology, and consistent service no matter where their fleet operates.

We took that feedback seriously. We strengthened regional service coverage, expanded technical training, and made it easier to access information and order parts. These changes came directly from what customers told us in the field.

Our ABC Denver facility is one example. Operators across the western corridor asked for better coverage and faster turnaround times. We responded by expanding parts inventory, adding service capacity, and building local support. That decision was not made in the boardroom. It was made by listening to what our customers needed to stay on schedule.

For operators, the message is simple. The best improvements come from paying attention to the details. Small, focused changes often make the biggest difference.

Building Systems That Strengthen Fleets

Reliability comes from the coordination of systems, people, training, and procedures that support operations every mile. When service, parts, and training are connected, results become predictable.

At ABC, our teams operate as one network. Field information flows between departments, helping us identify trends and turn them into clear processes and training for technicians. That consistency helps everyone do their job with confidence.

Operators can do the same thing. Create standard steps for common repairs. Get the right tools and kits ready before the work starts.

Track repeat issues to find the cause instead of just fixing the symptoms. When processes are repeatable, performance becomes reliable.

By the Numbers: • 10+ regional service locations • 24/7 customer care support • 50+ years family owned • 6 integrated business pillars (vehicles, service, parts, graphics, training, financing)

Innovation That Moves the Industry Forward

Innovation should make life easier, not more complicated. It starts with listening, understanding where time and resources are lost, and finding ways to simplify the workday.

Our partnership with the 11+ vehicle manufacturers we work with reflects that belief. Together, we continue to focus on vehicles and systems that meet modern passenger expectations while helping operators achieve stronger performance and long-term value. Innovation in our industry should deliver comfort, reliability, and efficiency in equal measure.

We see the same principle in the field every day. When equipment earns passenger confidence and simplifies fleet management, it becomes more than a product; it becomes part of a system that strengthens an operator’s business. That is the kind of innovation we aim to support across every stage of the fleet lifecycle, from vehicle delivery to training, service, and beyond.

Performance That Passengers Notice

Passengers remember how a trip feels. Comfort, consistency, and curb appeal influence whether they return and whether they recommend it. Operators need vehicles that deliver that experience while protecting long-term value.

“We measure success by how well we help operators move forward.”

Our partnership with VDL Van Hool reflects that understanding and a shared focus on continuous improvement. Together, we are evolving, enhancing design, comfort, and performance to create vehicles that deliver lasting value for operators, drivers, and passengers. The CX platform combines modern design and thoughtful details that support both operator efficiency and passenger experience. From lighting and seating to driver visibility and storage, every decision is about performance that lasts through the life of the vehicle.

A dependable vehicle is only half the equation. Long-term value comes from support after delivery. Training that is easy to access, parts that arrive on time, and coordinated service plans keep performance steady year after year.

What Operators Should Prioritize in 2026

As we take on a new year, success will favor operators who prepare early, stay consistent, and focus on steady improvement across every part of their business.

• Use your data. Track cost per mile, parts usage, and maintenance trends to stay ahead of issues.

• Create consistency. Standardize common repairs and procedures to improve accuracy and save time.

• Build resilience. Secure critical parts, train backups, and strengthen supplier relationships.

• Adopt technology with intention. Choose tools that remove extra steps and make decision-making easier.

• Invest in people. Ongoing training keeps technicians confident and productive.

• Plan early. Map budgets and replacements ahead of upcoming regulatory changes.

These are small steps, but together they create stronger, more predictable operations.

Customer Voice: “ABC has been a trusted partner to AAAHI for many years. As our company has grown, ABC has grown right alongside us — helping us scale our fleet, support our operations, and continue delivering exceptional service to our customers. Their national presence, deep understanding of the industry, and ability to evolve with our needs have been key to our success. We don’t just see them as a vendor; they’re a true partner in our continued growth.” — Shawn Davis, COO Charter Operations, All Aboard America Holdings (AAAHI)

A Future of Innovation, Built on Legacy

Most of the operators we work with are family-run businesses. So are we. That shared perspective keeps us focused on long-term results, not short-term gains.

Being privately held allows us to act on feedback quickly and invest for the future. Our teams review customer input to set priorities and measure progress. We track the same things our customers do: uptime, repair accuracy, and readiness.

As the industry moves forward, our role remains the same: to listen, to build, and to prepare operators for what comes next. That is how we continue redefining the standard, one conversation, one decision, and one mile at a time.

For more insights on how the industry is evolving and what operators should prepare for next, explore ABC’s 2026 Industry Trends Report.

