BUSRide selects Jack Kaufman, Timi’s Tours, for 2026 Good Stewardship Award

Every year for more than a decade, the coveted BUSRide Good Stewardship Award has recognized one individual who is considered an ambassador; a dedicated professional who not only provides the highest level of customer service, but who also helps guide the industry forward as a champion of ethics, strong values, safety, operational excellence, and unparalleled leadership.

BUSRide, in tandem with the American Bus Association, is proud to announce Jack Kaufman, of TImi’s Tours is the winner of the 2026 BUSRide Good Stewardship Award.

When BUSRide speaks of a “Good Steward” in the motorcoach world—someone who embodies ethics, safety, customer care, and industry advancement—Jack Kaufman’s name rises to the top.

As Vice President of Timi’s Tours, Jack’s contributions reach far beyond the vehicles in his growing fleet. He is a community builder, a service-minded professional, and a tireless advocate for the motorcoach industry. With nearly two decades of leadership under his belt—and with Timi’s Tours set to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2026—Jack continues to chart a course marked by care, creativity, and stewardship at every level.

Industry Leadership Through Service

Jack Kaufman doesn’t just participate in the motorcoach industry—he helps guide it forward. His current role on the United Motorcoach Association (UMA) Board of Directors representing Region II, alongside his service on the board of the Midwest Bus & Motorcoach Association (MBMCA), positions him at the forefront of advocacy and collaboration. His insight and experience support decision-making that impacts operators across the nation.

Jack is also deeply engaged in national efforts to elevate the industry’s safety and education standards. He contributed to the ABA Marketplace 2025 Education Subcommittee, working to shape content that prepares operators and professionals for the future. And in 2025, he brought his perspective to the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) Conference in Denver—representing Timi’s Tours and small- to mid-size operators across the country.

His commitment to sustainability and ethical tourism is further demonstrated through his active membership in Tourism Cares, a nonprofit dedicated to driving social and environmental responsibility in travel.

A True Community Steward

Jack’s leadership doesn’t stop at the doors of his motorcoaches. In his hometown of Moweaqua, Illinois, Jack is a longtime volunteer firefighter and EMT with the Moweaqua Fire Protection District. He has served as the EMS coordinator and trainer, playing a vital role in both frontline response and community preparedness. In 2022, he was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Moweaqua Village Council, serving for a year with the unanimous support of local leadership.

This dual focus on public safety and local service reveals Jack’s character: he leads with heart, steps up when needed, and treats his community like extended family. That same ethos is infused into the culture of Timi’s Tours.

A Business Built on Service and Innovation

Timi’s Tours was founded in 2006 by Jack’s mother, Timi Kaufman, a seasoned tour host since 1992. Jack grew up in the business—washing buses, changing oil, and learning the ropes from the ground up. By the time he took the reins, Jack had both a deep respect for the company’s roots and a bold vision for the future.

Today, Timi’s Tours operates more than 100 tours annually across all 50 states and internationally, from Alaska and Hawaii to Italy, Ireland, and beyond. Jack’s leadership has guided the company through periods of growth, challenge, and transformation.

When the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the travel industry, Jack pivoted quickly to keep his customers connected and safe. Timi’s began running socially distanced tours using full-size motorcoaches, creatively adjusting operations to prioritize health without sacrificing the joy of travel. Jack himself stepped behind the wheel to help manage costs—demonstrating a boots-on-the-ground commitment to keeping his business running and his passengers engaged.

In 2023, the company completed its first acquisition, purchasing Lifestyle Tours of New Harmony, Indiana. It was a strategic move that expanded Timi’s geographic reach while maintaining the personalized service that both companies were known for.

And in 2025, Jack led a major safety upgrade for the fleet: the installation of fully automatic Zoll AEDs (defibrillators) on every Timi’s Tours motorcoach. This step ensures that staff are equipped to respond confidently and effectively in emergency situations, reinforcing Timi’s commitment to passenger health and safety.

What began with a single bus has grown into a fleet of 15 luxury motorcoaches—each one custom-configured for passenger comfort with extra legroom and premium amenities. That thoughtful approach to quality and customer experience continues to set Timi’s Tours apart in a competitive market.

Ethics, Excellence, and Customer-First Values

At the heart of Jack’s leadership is a clear mission: to make travel easy, exciting, and meaningful. Timi’s Tours stands apart not just for the variety of its destinations, but for its consistently high service standards. There are no membership fees, no exclusivity—just accessible, joyful travel experiences designed for everyone.

Guests are treated like family. From the company’s popular annual Customer Appreciation Open House to its flexible payment plans and reward card program, Timi’s Tours reflects Jack’s belief that people should be rewarded for their loyalty and given every reason to return.

In a business that thrives on trust, Jack has built a reputation for honesty, reliability, and above all, stewardship—of his customers, his team, and the broader motorcoach community.

Jack Kaufman exemplifies what the BUSRide Good Stewardship Award stands for. His leadership is humble but impactful. His contributions to the industry and community are far-reaching and lasting. Whether it’s improving onboard safety, serving on national boards, responding to a fire call in his hometown, or simply making sure every tour guest has the trip of a lifetime, Jack shows up—and he gives his best.

As Timi’s Tours prepares to celebrate its 20th year, this is the perfect time to recognize a steward who has helped define what exceptional leadership looks like in the motorcoach industry.