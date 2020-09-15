Proterra Unveils Proterra ZX5 Next-Generation Battery-Electric Transit Vehicle

Proterra, a leading innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, today introduced its newest battery-electric transit vehicle, the Proterra ZX5™ electric bus. The ZX5 bus, Proterra’s fifth generation battery-electric transit vehicle, features a new streamlined vehicle design and maximizes the amount of energy that can be stored onboard the vehicle to increase power and range.

The 40-foot Proterra ZX5 can be equipped with 660 kWh of energy storage to deliver up to 329 miles of drive range, which represents the most energy storage and longest drive range of any 40-foot electric bus available in the market today. The ZX5 is available to customers today as a 35-foot and 40-foot bus and in models featuring 440 kWh and 220 kWh of energy storage capacity. Vehicle specifications for the Proterra ZX5 can be found here.

“A decade ago, Proterra delivered its first battery-electric transit bus. We were at the start of the transportation electrification revolution in North America. As more cities and states make the commitment to 100% zero-emission fleets, Proterra is introducing new vehicle and battery technology to meet the needs of our customers. Today, we are excited to unveil our fifth generation electric transit vehicle, the Proterra ZX5, which is designed to tackle the toughest routes and terrains across North America,” said Jack Allen, Proterra CEO and Chairman.

As communities move to electrifying their entire transit fleets, Proterra’s new ZX5 battery-electric transit bus is designed for full fleet electrification, manufactured for scale, and built from the ground-up with a refined composite bus body design and an emphasis on safety, durability, and performance.

The new ZX5 features a more streamlined body design, a lower vehicle height that enables greater route access, as well as new shocks and enhanced ergonomics to provide riders and drivers with a smoother riding experience. The ZX5 is also equipped with an additional front port for vehicle charging, offering greater flexibility and optionality for transit customers.

The ZX5 also offers faster acceleration and greater horsepower than earlier Proterra electric vehicle models, and industry-leading hill-climbing abilities to tackle steep terrain. The ZX5 can be configured with Proterra’s standard ProDrive drivetrain or a DuoPower™ drivetrain. The DuoPower drivetrain delivers nearly twice the horsepower and five times better fuel efficiency than a standard diesel engine. The DuoPower drivetrain features two electric motors that deliver an impressive 550 horsepower, accelerating a ZX5 bus from 0-20 mph in under six seconds. In addition, the DuoPower drivetrain can propel a bus up a 25% grade, making it an ideal option for routes with steep hills.

The Proterra ZX5 features Proterra battery systems, which have been proven on the road through more than 13 million miles in service for mass transit. Designed and manufactured in Proterra’s California battery manufacturing facility, Proterra battery systems are safe, durable and efficient. Proterra batteries are manufactured with safety mechanisms built directly into the battery architecture and have undergone rigorous testing to ensure they can withstand a full service life under the toughest conditions.

With more than 120 customers throughout North America, Proterra has sold and delivered more battery-electric buses in North America than any other manufacturer.