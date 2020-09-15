Continental ‘TPMS – 2020 Vision’ Named Best Automotive Aftermarket Training Program

Continental, a leading manufacturer and supplier of OE and aftermarket tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and developer of VDO REDI-Sensor Multi-Application TPMS Sensors, has received top honors for its comprehensive TPMS training program in the U.S. aftermarket. The program was named a Top 20 Tools award winner for 2020 by Motor magazine. Presented annually, the award recognizes tool and equipment manufacturers who develop new products with innovative features that help professional automotive technicians do a better job in diagnosing and repairing today’s technologically-advanced vehicles.

Called TPMS – 2020 Vision: It is not just the warning light!, Continental’s program combines a wide range of training materials and interactive programs designed to help inform and educate service technicians on the proper application and use of aftermarket and OE TPMS sensors, service kits, and tools, as well as the latest TPMS updates and service techniques.

TPMS – 2020 Vision is built around an online training series webinar, regularly conducted hands-on service clinics, and training sessions at shops, trade shows, and other service related events across the country. It is also technically supported by REDI-Sensor.com a dedicated website that provides technicians with everything they need to do the job right including: a complete library of informative and instructional videos, step-by-step installation instructions, relearn procedures, service tips, FAQs, sensor application lookups, a free tech support hotline, and a glossary of TPMS terms. The free training program is conducted by Continental’s Sales Technical Training Specialists, who are highly experienced, TIA certified (Tire Industry of America) TPMS Training Instructors.

