Premier Transportation of Dallas adds two new MCI J4500s to build its ground transportation fleet

Motor Coach Industries (MCI) delivered two new 2019 Livery Edition MCI J4500 coaches to Dallas-based Premier Transportation Services.

These bestselling J4500s – one delivered in April and another in June – brings the fleet of the leading North Texas ground transportation company to 11 MCI J4500 coaches that are 2016 or newer and a total fleet of 97 vehicles that also include limousines, sedans, sprinters and mini-buses.

The 2019 J4500 coach features industry-leading curb appeal and best-in-class legroom, baggage capacity and interior space. MCI’s Livery Edition adds black leather diamond stitch seating for 56 passengers in addition to woodgrain flooring, power outlets with USB ports at every seat and a programmable lighting package to personalize the interior in variable hues of red, green or blue. The 2019 model is also equipped with MCI’s e-fan cooling package and Cummins’ next generation X12 clean-diesel engine, which runs quietly, has fewer parts, uses less fuel and adds to the J4500’s industry-leading low total cost of operation. Premier’s new coaches also come with satellite TV and Wi-Fi.

Premier, founded by president and owner Eric Devlin in 1996 with two vehicles and three employees, grew rapidly by offering a superior level of livery service to the Dallas-Fort Worth market. In 2015, Premier expanded its group transportation strategy with the purchase of its first two J4500 coaches and the debut of Premier Tours Global. The new division opened opportunities for Premier to serve tour operators, the frequent independent traveler (FIT) and the college student market while offering tour packages of its own.

“We’re are all over the country now from Washington, D.C., to Florida, to the Grand Canyon,” said Devlin, who noted that the company’s greatest growth is within its mini-bus and motor coach tour and charter markets. “We have great relationships with DMC’s, churches, schools, VisitDallas (the city’s convention and tourism bureau) and a global network to help our clients with ground transportation solutions anywhere in the world.”

Consistent rapid customer response, a newer luxury fleet and community outreach have been fundamental to Premier’s success – as has its relationship with MCI. “I am happy with MCI; they are very responsive to our service requests and understand that small motor coach operators need a strong service network to keep all of their coaches rolling.” Devlin enjoys the close proximity of the MCI Service Center in Dallas, where MCI-trained technicians provide routine maintenance and repairs to Premier’s fleet.

When comparing the livery side of his business to group tours, Devlin said he has been pleasantly surprised by how his sleek, all-black signature MCI J500s have become rolling billboards for Premier. “I get calls from business associates and others that say ‘Hey I saw your bus at Cowboy stadium and elsewhere downtown. We take pride in that,” said Devlin, who regularly blogs about the company’s service offerings and other industry related topics.

In addition, Devlin is a regular speaker at national livery events and actively gives back to the community. He was recently honored with NorthStar Award Recipient for Entrepreneurism and Philanthropy from the Entrepreneurs Foundation for North Texas. Premier Transportation was also named the 2017 National Operator of the Year at the LCT International Show in Las Vegas. He and Premier also received the 2018 American Bus Association’s Green Spirit Award Sponsored by MCI in the small coach operator category for its paperless office environment, customized smartphone booking apps and its dedication to continuous energy-saving education for drivers and staff.

Learn more about Premier Transportation Services at https://www.premierofdallas.com.