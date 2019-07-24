DART Board Member Michele Wong Krause Appointed to APTA Executive Committee

Michele Wong Krause, a member of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Board of Directors, was appointed to the American Public Transportation Association’s (APTA) Executive Committee at APTA’s 2019 Rail Conference held in Toronto, Canada.

Appointed to the DART Board in 2014, where she currently serves as secretary, Wong Krause has been Chair, Capital Construction Oversight Committee; Vice Chair, Administrative Committee; and a member of the Audit, Budget and Finance, and Operations, Safety and Security Committees.

Wong Krause is a former City of Dallas Associate Municipal Judge who is currently in private law practice with the Wong Krause Law Firm of Dallas. She previously worked as an associate hearing officer before becoming an associate municipal judge in 2006.

She graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in Political Science before earning her law degree from Southern Methodist University.