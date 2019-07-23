FOR SALE
THREE (3) D40LF NEW FLYER BUSES
Model Year: 2004
Engine: Cummins ISL 05 280hp, Pegasus, Diesel, T-Drive
Transmission: Voith D864, 4-speed w/Retarder
Seating: 35 passenger w/two wheelchair positions
Thermo King A/C
Personal Viewing Appointments: July 29 – August 2nd, 2019
Bids Due: August 7th, 2019, 12:00 p.m. CST
Bid Opening: August 8th, 2019
Bid Awards: August 9th, 2019, 5:00 p.m. CST
- Personal viewing of vehicles upon request.
- Photos, maintenance records, and tire buy-out costs can be found at: https://www.ridemetrobus.com/business-metro-bus/
- Bids will be awarded to the highest bid per vehicle.
- Bids can be submitted for one, two, or all three vehicles.
- Bids may be sent via email, certified mail, or hand delivered.
- Certified mail or hand delivered bids should be addressed to:
Attn: Gary Korneck, Metro Bus, “D40LF New Flyer Bus Sale”.
St. Cloud Metropolitan Transit Commission
665 Franklin Ave NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304
Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM
Bridgestone/Firestone Lease Tire run-out rates will be included with the sale cost of each vehicle (provided).
Certified check for 5% of the total bid cost (to include tire run-out costs) must be included with each bid. Checks will be returned to non-winning bidders.
Primary Contact and appointment scheduling:
Mike Reid, Maintenance Manager
mreid@stcloudmtc.com
Phone: 320.529.4491
Additional Information:
Gary Korneck, Procurement Manager
gkorneck@stcloudmtc.com
Phone: 320.529.4488