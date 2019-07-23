FOR SALE

THREE (3) D40LF NEW FLYER BUSES

Model Year: 2004

Engine: Cummins ISL 05 280hp, Pegasus, Diesel, T-Drive

Transmission: Voith D864, 4-speed w/Retarder

Seating: 35 passenger w/two wheelchair positions

Thermo King A/C

Personal Viewing Appointments: July 29 – August 2nd, 2019

Bids Due: August 7th, 2019, 12:00 p.m. CST

Bid Opening: August 8th, 2019

Bid Awards: August 9th, 2019, 5:00 p.m. CST

Personal viewing of vehicles upon request.

Photos, maintenance records, and tire buy-out costs can be found at: https://www.ridemetrobus.com/business-metro-bus/

Bids will be awarded to the highest bid per vehicle.

Bids can be submitted for one, two, or all three vehicles.

Bids may be sent via email, certified mail, or hand delivered.

Certified mail or hand delivered bids should be addressed to:

Attn: Gary Korneck, Metro Bus, “D40LF New Flyer Bus Sale”.

St. Cloud Metropolitan Transit Commission

665 Franklin Ave NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304

Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM

Bridgestone/Firestone Lease Tire run-out rates will be included with the sale cost of each vehicle (provided).

Certified check for 5% of the total bid cost (to include tire run-out costs) must be included with each bid. Checks will be returned to non-winning bidders.

Primary Contact and appointment scheduling:

Mike Reid, Maintenance Manager

mreid@stcloudmtc.com

Phone: 320.529.4491

Additional Information:

Gary Korneck, Procurement Manager

gkorneck@stcloudmtc.com

Phone: 320.529.4488