Pioneer Trails Adds New Van Hool CX45 to Premium Fleet

Pioneer Trails of Millersburg, Ohio took delivery of a new Van Hool CX45 in late Spring. With locations in both Ohio and West Virginia, the company specializes in providing scheduled line run service to the state of Florida, and also operates three different tour companies that offer scheduled and custom tours to area attractions, shopping, dining, recreation and more.

Founded over 35 years ago by Dave and Irene Swartzentrubber, the family-owned and operated business is now in its second generation with son, Wendyl, at the helm of operations management.

“Pioneer Trails has been a mainstay within the Amish community for generations, and adding the new CX45 to our fleet helps us continue to deliver a first-rate transportation experience to our loyal customers,” Wendyl Swartzentrubber said.

“The Swartzentrubber family has a previous history in the automotive body business, and that level of detail transfers to their motorcoach operation,” Pete Bachrach, senior account executive with ABC Companies, said. “They run a meticulous fleet and we worked together to integrate unique options that reflect the high standards of their operation.”

The new 56-passenger Van Hool CX45 is powered by a Detroit Diesel engine and features a custom paint and graphics package produced by ABC. Onboard, passengers will enjoy an amenity-rich environment featuring comfort seating with leather inserts and piping detail and woodgrain floors throughout. All the digital conveniences including Wi-Fi, a wireless PA system, 6 video monitors, and 110V outlets at all seats are offered. In addition, cupholders, magazine nets and enclosed overhead parcel storage give passengers organized stowage for personal items and greater comfort.

ABC Companies works closely with the company to provide after-sale support, including parts and warranty support, financial services and mobile technician service as requested by Pioneer Trails.

“Our focus is on helping Pioneer Trails to achieve their goals,” Bachrach said. “Whether that means supporting their growth with premier Van Hool equipment or helping them support their fleet to a high-performance standard, ABC Companies is excited to continue building a strong relationship with this outstanding company.”