Central Florida awards contract to New Flyer for up to 75 articulated transit buses

New Flyer of America Inc., a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., today announced that the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority (LYNX) has issued a new contract for up to 75 compressed natural gas (CNG) Xcelsior® 60-foot, heavy-duty transit buses, with a firm order for 25 buses (50 equivalent units or EUs) and options to purchase up to an additional 50 buses (100 EUs).

The new, low-emission articulated buses will provide more frequent and reliable high-quality service for passengers in the greater Orlando area. The buses will also increase passenger capacity, enhance operational efficiencies, and improve the overall passenger experience.

“New Flyer is proud to support expanded, high-capacity transit in the Orlando area, with buses built in America featuring U.S. technology,” Chris Stoddart, New Flyer president, said. “We are thrilled to provide mobility solutions for LYNX route optimization, and to help increase passenger capacity along key routes with new, low-emission Xcelsior transit buses.”

LYNX is the mobility provider for Florida’s tri-county area including Orange, Seminole and Osceola, delivering over 26 million passenger trips per year. Together with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), LYNX developed a 10-year transit development plan to meet public transportation needs in its service area.