Continental Charters of Houston takes delivery of Van Hool CX45

Continental Charters of Houston, Texas has taken delivery of its first Van Hool CX45 coach from industry leader ABC Companies. The renowned family-owned and operated company is a premium transportation provider, offering tour and charter service for large group travel throughout the state of Texas and to any destination nationwide and to Canada.

“ABC is very proud to collaborate with Jose Morales and his team, and we’re committed to supporting Continental’s needs over the lifetime of their Van Hool investment”, Greg Gates, senior account manager at ABC Companies, said.

Gates worked with Morales to create a unique coach which featured a pearl-white paint scheme on the coach exterior and chrome side mirrors to maximize curb appeal. Inside, custom Amaya GT luxury seating featuring two-tone leatherette in tan and blue, with extra-tufting, creates a plush interior cabin. Modified parcel racks, magazine nets and cupholders offer convenient stowage for passengers and offer an unobstructed view for passengers toward the front of the coach. Additionally, digital amenities include 110V charging ports at passenger seats, two 23-inch monitors and four 15-inch monitors. A rear-window and woodgrain floors throughout add to the spacious, modern interior styling.

“Continental is well known in the Houston area for providing stellar service while operating well-maintained vehicles,” Gates said. “I have no doubt that adding this first new Van Hool CX45 to the fleet will help Continental to grow to the next level!”