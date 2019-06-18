Megabus Launches megabus.com Partners

Program offers ticket purchasing, website optimization and 24/7 social media including telephone support

Megabus.com, one of largest intercity bus services in North America, recently announced megabus Partners, a program for any bus service or company to partner by offering award winning megabus.com customer experience to their passengers.

“We are very excited about this new one-stop shop service opportunity for bus companies to focus on the operations while megabus Partners focuses on the overall customer experience,” Bryony Chamberlain, vice president at megabus.com, said.

A sampling of services that megabus Partners includes: Purchasing tickets on Megabus.com website, processing transactions and managing chargebacks, sending operational and marketing texts and e-mails to customers including service advisories, and handling customer communications via 24-hour telephone, and social media support. In addition to this full operational support, the megabus.com team will assist in maximizing revenue yield using its algorithms and expertise built over many years.

Megabus Partners already has three partners benefiting from these services in over six states and growing. For more information about the services visit https://us.megabus.com/partners or e-mail megabuspartners@coachusa.com.