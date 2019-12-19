Four Livery Edition MCI J4500 coaches builds A Step Above’s leadership in Charlotte and Atlanta markets

Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a U.S. subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., one of the world’s largest independent global bus manufacturers, helps to launch the charter coach division of A Step Above Limousine, Charlotte, North Carolina and sister company Ambassador Global in Atlanta with the delivery of four luxury MCI J4500 coaches.

With the delivery of three new and one pre-owned MCI J4500 coaches, the company’s clients will now enjoy the unique livery motorcoach experience MCI offers its limousine and tour and charter companies throughout North America.

These Livery Edition MCI J4500 coaches are sleek and elegant in resplendent black on the outside and a complete luxury experience on the inside with detailed black leather diamond-stitched seating, the best legroom in its coach class, power outlets and Wi-Fi connectivity. The models also feature such options as programmable multicolor interior lighting and collision mitigation and back-up cameras.

Ayman Abusamak, founder and owner of both companies, looked at other coach brands and said he was attracted to the MCI J4500 for its modern design and quality craftsmanship along with the professionalism of the MCI teams in service and support.

“Friends in the industry also suggested MCI to me,” said Abusamak, whose 30-plus fleet of vehicles also includes minibuses. “The move to motor coaches is a natural progression for us as top clients are seeking this type of transportation from us.”

Abusamak’s company just signed a contract with Charter UP, an Atlanta-based charter bus service reservation platform that connects customers and groups in need of ground transportation. Other major events in 2020 will keep his divisions on the move. The 2020 NCAA Final Four is coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta starting April 4 and the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte runs August 24-27.

“The Livery Edition MCI J4500 class of coaches are real differentiators in both our markets,” Abusamak said.

Born for the business

Abusamak became an airport greeter at 13 for his father’s limousine company and was the youngest licensed limo driver in the state of Georgia at the age of 16. He drove every style of livery vehicle while learning the business from the ground up.

He opened A Step Above Limousine in Charlotte 20 years ago and expanded into Atlanta five years later. Clients in both cities are assured the highest level of personal service and well-trained drivers. All drivers receive ongoing training in safe driving practices with required participation in TRAX safety workshops and online courses offered through the MCI Academy. And Abusamak’s company uses the Samsara suite of fleet-tracking technology including onboard dash cameras, electronic logging devices, telematics and GPS to track coaches in real time, reduce paperwork and gain valuable data on driver and fleet performance.

Each driver dresses in a coat and tie for the job. “We’re still a limousine company,” Abusamak said. “And very pleased to be able to bring this new level of service to the areas we serve.”