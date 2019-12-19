Vision Systems Presents Its Camera Monitoring System

Following the successful launch of its Camera Monitoring System, Smart-Vision, in Europe, Vision Systems is proud to exhibit its innovative mirrorless solution dedicated to the coach market at UMA Motorcoach Expo 2020.

The lightweight and compact Smart-Vision solution replaces rearview mirrors with high-definition cameras and interior displays to offer optimized visibility and enhanced ergonomics. Compared with standard rearview mirrors, Smart-Vision covers a larger field of vision, the interior displays eliminate glare and the automatic adjustment of the screens’ brightness ensures excellent visibility in all lighting conditions: entrance and exit of tunnels, low light, bad weather. Smart-Vision offers a high-quality image, night and day, and guarantees a stable image in any driving environment (no vibration).

In addition to eliminating lateral blind spots, the solution provides functions such as the suppression of the A pillar blind spot, parking and maneuvering aid or guidance assistance.

Smart-Vision not only offers greater driving comfort and safety by reducing the driver’s fatigue, but also allows a quick return on investment, estimated at less than 3 years in average.

Indeed, the system enables to significantly cut down fuel consumption (by around 5%) thanks to the removal of the mirrors, which lowers wind resistance for improved aerodynamics.

It improves maneuverability and eliminates the risk of collision between the mirror and tree branches or road signs. This minimizes the maintenance costs linked to potential damages, while maximizing the vehicle’s availability.

The in-house developed electronics and software of this ASIL B system are placed inside the vehicle into the thin displays in order to avoid any possible damage. Besides, the camera cover can be customized by Vision Systems or by the client.

At UMA Motorcoach Expo, Vision Systems will showcase a Smart-Vision solution with Class 2, 4 and 5 in the same camera. Prevost will also present a vehicle equipped with our Smart-Vision solution.

Watch the Smart-Vision video

Furthermore, as an expert in dimmable shading systems for the aeronautic, marine and rail industries, Vision Systems will exhibit an Electronically Dimmable Window for a motorcoach application, with integrated information display that gives travel information such as time, temperature, remaining kilometers or a service availability, in addition to providing a smart shading system.

Vision Systems’ dimmable solutions make it possible to eliminate shades that clutter up the space, block the view and require regular maintenance.

Directly integrated into the glazing, these systems allow the passengers to instantly change the opacity of their window, or part of it, from clear to dark in order to regulate daylight, glare and heat entering in, while preserving the view. They enhance visual, thermal and acoustic comfort for a greater wellness atmosphere, and offer privacy from the outside of the coach.

These solutions can be controlled directly by the passenger, through a centralized control panel for coach-wide master control, or automatically with light or temperature sensors.

Vision Systems’ innovative shading systems block more than 99.9% of harmful UV light (even in clear state) to protect the travelers and to prevent interior equipment from fading. An integrated IR barrier comes and strengthens heat blockage.

Moreover, they turn dark when the vehicle is stopped keeping the interior cooler and out of sight when the coach is parked. Therefore they participate in reducing air-conditioning consumption, thus in saving fuel and in reducing CO2 emissions.

The internally developed electronics are integrated, which facilitates installation in original equipment or retrofitting. It also reduces maintenance and downtime compared with shades (no moving parts, easy cleaning).

Besides, the elegant design of Vision Systems’ smart solutions conveys a modern image for brand differentiation.

Vision Systems’ dimmable solutions find application in the driver environment too, as an ergonomic dimmable sun visor integrated into the upper part of the windshield, avoiding disrupting the driver with handling a shade or to block the view.

Watch the Electronically Dimmable Solutions video.

Headquartered near Lyon, France, with a production and sales unit in Florida and trade offices in Singapore, Dubai and Montreal, Vision Systems is a tier-one system supplier that designs, produces and markets bespoke solutions for the aeronautic, land transport and marine industries.

Vision Systems’ land transport activities comprise global solutions for coaches, buses, recreational vehicles, special vehicles, trucks and trains: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, shading systems including dimmable solutions, embedded entertainment systems and driver protection doors.

Vision Systems combines complementary skills in electronics, mechanics and composite to provide ever more innovative solutions for improved comfort, costs reduction and heightened safety.