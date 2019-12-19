Restructuring of the North American Daimler Buses business

Daimler Buses restructures its touring coach business in the USA and Canada. In line with this, Daimler and the REV Group have agreed to move the sales business into an independent business unit within the Daimler Group. Up to now, the REV Group has been the majority shareholder of REV Coach LLC which is responsible for the sales and servicing of Setra touring coaches in North America.

In taking over the shares of the REV Group in REV Coach LLC, Daimler is making a clear statement to the bus markets of the USA and Canada. Daimler’s Bus division wants to use this move to make the most of the opportunities which the North American touring coach market has to offer.