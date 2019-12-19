IMG adds Premier Transportation to their network

IMG today announced their 56th member operator company to join the invitation only network as they welcomed Premier Transportation, Knoxville, Tennessee.

“The addition of Premier Travel to the IMG network, greatly adds to our presence in Tennessee and the surrounding areas plus bring to the network another outstanding operator,” said Bronwyn Wilson, IMG President.

“Premier is super excited to be a new member of IMG. We have always had tremendous respect for the organization as we knew it was doing great work for its members on so many different levels,” Nate Frederick, Premier Transportation’s COO, said. “We are looking forward to working with Bronwyn, the IMG staff, elected officers and all the great member companies of IMG. It has always been our goal to be one of the best transportation service providers in the industry. We are confident that by partnering with like- minded carriers through the IMG program that it will truly benefit our company, employees and most importantly our customers.”

About Premier Transportation

Premier Transportation started in 1998 with one bus and a dream. Today they have over 50 luxury motorcoaches and serve three major markets in East Tennessee — Knoxville, Greeneville and Chattanooga. Premier has one simple mission; to provide safe, comfortable, reliable group transportation. They employ the latest technology and equipment to ensure a first-class experience for all their traveling guests. It is for this reason that Premier is the contracted service provider for the vast majority of all local colleges, universities, high schools, semi-pro sports teams, area chambers of commerce, churches and youth groups.

About IMG

As the leading Motorcoach operator network in North America, International Motorcoach Group comprises 56 independently owned premier bus charter companies. These 56 companies vary in size, region and in diversity of business models with a range of offerings, including bus charters, escorted tours, limousines, and school buses. Charter services include sports travel, corporate and meetings, family reunions, club outings, sightseeing tours, sporting events, business excursions, church gatherings, wedding shuttles, and so much more. Comprehensively, the members of IMG operate more than 7,000 vehicles in the United States and Canada. Each year, more than 21 million charter and tour customers count on IMG members to provide their charter services. Each of IMG’s member companies are required to adhere to strict Standards and Qualifications for invitation-only membership that ensure they operate with the highest levels of performance.