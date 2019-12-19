ABC Companies Jersey City Facility Expansion to be Completed Ahead of Schedule

ABC Companies recently announced that improvements to its strategically located Jersey City, New Jersey facility are ahead of schedule. Originally slated for completion in late spring of 2020, site upgrades are now projected to be finalized by mid-winter 2020 in order to accommodate a diverse range of customer needs throughout the New York Metro area and Northeast Corridor spanning Northern Virginia to Maine.

After conducting a comprehensive business assessment in 2019 which identified the Jersey City facility as a “customer preferred” location, ABC moved quickly to improve and expand the centrally-located operation.

“It makes good business sense to target expansion into areas where customer demand is highest,” said Roman Cornell, President and Chief Commercial Officer at ABC Companies. “The Northeast Corridor and particularly the New York Metro area are rapid growth markets, and ABC is positioned to give customers a stronger competitive advantage within our Jersey City location. As we continue to expand our footprint, providing responsive, reliable products and services centered around improving fleet uptime remains our core focus.”

With this most recent expansion, several million dollars have been invested in the property. The Jersey City site encompasses five acres, which will double the size of existing operations to include equipment sales, service and body shop services, and a new 20,000 square foot parts warehouse with parts sales counter. Along with OEM Van Hool parts and accessories, customers can also choose from over 200,000 and growing parts SKUs – featuring top-brand coach and transit parts for today’s most popular makes and models. A robust inventory of new Van Hool coaches including the restyled 2020 Van Hool CX45 and 35, as well as an expansive inventory of popular preowned motorcoach makes and models will be available on site for inspection, test drives and sale, including new ABC Express Van Hool models for fast customer delivery.

“ABC’s commitment to continuous improvement is demonstrated at this new facility. Users can expect a premium customer service experience, delivered by our highly-trained and highly-skilled staff who excel in delivering professional sales and service support, as well as parts knowledge and expertise,” said Mike Laffan, Senior Vice President/Eastern Region at ABC Companies.

The expansion will also create approximately 15 to 20 new jobs within the local labor force, as ABC recruits for new hires to fill a variety of positions. ABC has also supported the Jersey City community through varied charitable donations and affiliations over the years. The company is planning a “re-opening” celebration in early 2020, and anticipates exponential growth in equipment and parts sales, and service contracts directly resulting from its expanded operations, according to Laffan.