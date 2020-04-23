DARTzoom: A New Bus Network for the Future of North Texas

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is designing a new bus network to better serve the residents of North Texas, both now and in the future.

Transit riders, employers, stakeholders and community leaders will be surveyed by DART about a new system that works best for their needs through a series of webinars and town hall meetings beginning Thursday, April 23.

As the population within DART’s 700-square-mile. service area continues to grow along with new employment and residential opportunities for North Texas residents, a complete blank-slate redesign of the existing bus system provides DART with the ability to determine the most effective network for all 13 cities it serves.

In September 2019, DART hired Jarrett Walker + Associates (JWA), a leading transit planning and policy consulting firm, to re-envision DART’s bus network.

As part of the three-phase approach to the project, DART has scheduled a series of telephone town halls and webinars in April that will help decide how to balance competing priorities.

The public’s input is encouraged to provide insight and perspective on a new bus system on the following dates:

Telephone Town Hall

Friday, April 24, 2020

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Telephone Town Hall

Saturday, April 25, 2020

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Informational Webinar: en Español

Saturday, April 25, 2020

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Telephone Town Hall: en Español

Monday, April 27, 2020

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Informational Webinar

Monday, April 27, 2020

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

For more information and to sign-up for an information webinar, visit https://dartzoom.dart.org.