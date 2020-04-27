Mountain Line learns of onboard COVID-19 exposure

Mountain Line Transit Authority has learned of COVID-19 contact on a bus. Employees and passengers who may have come into contact and have potential exposure have been identified and are working with the Monongalia County Health Department to take the necessary steps to test, isolate and trace potential additional contacts. One Mountain Line employee has tested positive as of Friday, April 24 and is isolating at home. At this time, no additional employees or passengers with potential exposure are showing or reporting any symptoms.

Mountain Line has taken aggressive steps to protect the safety of its transit operations since the early part of the pandemic. All buses are fumigated with DSV (Disinfectant, Sanitizer, Virucide) on a daily basis, plus several other measures to ensure the safety of employees and passengers have been taken. Mountain Line has set up a system for riders to call in and register their trip in order to provide the Health Department with tracking information in the case of a positive test. If you do have to ride, you will be asked to socially distance on the bus and you are requested to wear a face covering and call 304-296-3680 to register your trip.

Ridership is down 85 percent but Mountain Line is still providing more than 500 essential service rides each day. We are transporting worker to clinics, hospitals, health care facilities, grocery stores, food service establishments and other essential jobs. The Authority will continue to operate service as long as possible, but we ask that you take only essential trips and register your ride.

Monongalia County Health Department requests the public only use the bus for essential errands and work; socially distance yourself at least six feet away from others; do not ride the bus if you are sick, even with just a common cold; cover all coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow; wash your hands frequently and thoroughly for 20 seconds using warm water and soap, and refrain from touching your face.

For more information about Mountain Line Transit Authority and what it is doing to address COVID-19, join the agency on Facebook or visit its web page at www.busride.org.