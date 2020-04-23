FTA provides greater flexibility for transit agencies to meet Safety Plan requirements

In response to COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced that it will give transit agencies more time to meet the requirements of the Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan (PTASP) regulation.

“We understand that many transit agencies are experiencing disruptions to normal operating procedures during the COVID-19 public health emergency and, as a result, we are announcing this flexibility while they work to comply with the PTASP regulation,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams.

The PTASP regulation requires transit agencies to incorporate Safety Management System (SMS) policies and procedures as they develop safety plans to manage safety risks. The regulation set July 20, 2020 as the deadline for transit agencies to certify that they have established a compliant agency safety plan. However, with today’s announcement, FTA is alerting transit agencies that it will provide relief by refraining from taking any enforcement action until December 31, 2020 against agencies that are unable to meet the July 20, 2020 deadline.

“To continue to support the transit industry during this unprecedented public health emergency, we are offering this flexibility, recognizing the vital role that transit agencies play in the response to COVID-19,” Williams added.

More information about the PTASP requirement is available on FTA’s website, and further information about today’s announcement is available in the Notice of Enforcement Discretion.