Corpus Christi Transforms its Service with the EQUANS CAD/AVL system

Serving more than three million rides across nearly 5.5 million miles, the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) provides safe and accessible transportation to more than ten metropolitan and rural communities within an 846-square-mile area in South Texas.

Based in Corpus Christi, along the South Texas Gulf Coast, CCRTA has been responsive to infrastructure developments across Corpus Christi and surrounding areas. Construction has led to frequent and extended detours on nearly half of CCRTA’s routes.

To keep passengers informed of changes, CCRTA communicated updates via its website, social media, and Customer Service Department. However, ensuring all passengers were aware of detours became a top priority for CCRTA’s Board of Directors and Executive Leadership. “We wanted to provide real-time data to make our communication more effective,” said Derrick Majchszak, CCRTA’s Chief Executive Officer.

CCRTA’s previous system lacked specific location data and real-time updates, limiting accurate predictions on bus arrivals and responses to construction disruptions. “These disruptions impact the overall rider experience,” Majchszak said.

In searching for a new Computer-Aided Dispatch/Automatic Vehicle Location (CAD/AVL) system, CCRTA prioritized real-time data integration, including General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS) and automated passenger counters.

“Real-time data benefits both our customers and our staff by enabling us to better plan services based on actual usage,” Majchszak said.

EQUANS, a leader in CAD/AVL solutions, provided the NAVINEO CAD/AVL, a system tailored to address CCRTA’s needs, including rapid detour management.

“Construction disruptions affect transit operations, creating detours across the city,” said Kilian Ollivier, Director of Business Development for EQUANS. “Our system allows CCRTA to implement detours instantly, updating bus operators, passengers, and public apps in real time.”

EQUANS offers innovative CAD/AVL solutions to public transit systems globally, enhancing passenger experience, operational efficiency, safety, and maintenance. Its comprehensive suite supports various transit modes and includes features for incident management, performance reporting, and real-time updates via apps, websites, and service alerts.

NAVINEO, the CAD/AVL system optimizes service performance, enhances reliability, and promotes passenger safety. Supervisory staff can manage vehicles remotely and quickly respond to field disruptions by creating detours or adjusting schedules.

“With the EQUANS CAD/AVL system, CCRTA can now make real-time adjustments to minimize impacts on riders,” Majchszak said.

CCRTA first partnered with EQUANS in 2019 and became the first U.S. transit agency to use its system. The company prepared a tailored training program for CCRTA’s operators and staff during the installation phase.

“Our project team provides onsite training, including real-world simulations,” Ollivier said.

Maintenance staff also receive hands-on training to understand hardware and troubleshooting.

“EQUANS provided great support, ensuring smooth installation and training,” Majchszak said. “Thery were exceptionally responsive and supported our IT team throughout. Since installation, we’ve had no repair needs on our system,” Majchszak said.

Since the pilot program, CCRTA’s partnership with EQUANS has expanded. By 2023, CCRTA equipped its full fleet with EQUANS technology and encouraged the community to use the GoPass Mobile App for real-time transit information.

“Our customers can now view detours, capacity, and route updates on GoPass or our website, helping them make informed trip-planning decisions,” Majchszak said.

As part of the system expansion, CCRTA installed the EQUANS automatic passenger counters (APCs) on its fleet, meeting requirements for National Transit Database (NTD) certification for the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

“APCs eliminate the need for manual passenger counts, saving costs and providing accurate data for service planning,” Majchszak said.

The APC system has allowed CCRTA to track individual bus stop usage in real time, improving route planning and stop allocation.

“Before, data collection was limited. Now, we have precise data to optimize our service,” Majchszak said.

The EQUANS technology, combined with CCRTA’s Shelter Expansion Program, which added nearly 400 new Tolar shelters, continues to enhance the rider experience. Majchszak said that since adopting the system, the agency has already improved rider experience through route efficiency, increased timeliness and added amenities, nearly 50 percent of bus stops are now equipped with shelters.

“EQUANS technology is helping us build a future-ready transit system, responsive to infrastructure changes and evolving rider needs,” Majchszak said.