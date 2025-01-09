Selecting the Right Seats for Your Fleet

By Nicholas Gwynne

When selecting the right seating for bus fleets, it is important to identify the primary use of the fleet, as well as the types of passengers who will be on board.

First, is the fleet primarily used for long-distance travel, such as motorcoach charters and tours that last from 2 to 8 hours – or even overnight? Is the fleet used for local point-to-point public transit, with trips averaging 20 minutes or less? Is your fleet primarily used for pupil transportation? Or are you running prison buses?

Secondly, who are your passengers? Are they mostly adults? Are they elderly? Or are they children? Are there any special – or mandated – requirements, such as wheelchair accessibility, lifts, and securements that must be taken into consideration?

Over the past few years, passenger seating requirements have evolved significantly. Today, bus and motorcoach seats must balance safety, comfort, and functionality for passengers, while also meeting quality, sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency standards for operators and bus manufacturers.

Short-trip transit bus seats prioritize durability over comfort, while intercity transport seats focus on comfort. Special intercity coach features can include foldable seats, pull-out tables, USB ports, reclining options, armrests, lumbar support, and more.

It is important to select seating that is made of durable yet renewable materials that can withstand heavy use, while being easy to clean and maintain. Several options include:

Molded plastic seats for use in public transit not only provide a durable long-lasting seating option, but they are easy to clean and maintain.

Polyester is highly resistant to wear and tear, easy to clean, and quick to dry. In addition, polyester offers good support, and it is available in a variety of colors and patterns.

Non-woven fabrics offer a cost-effective alternative that is both easy to clean and maintain because it is resistant to stains and spills. Moreover, it is lightweight and available in a variety of designs and patterns.

Vinyl is not only durable, but also waterproof and resistant to stains. As a result, vinyl is quite easy to clean, making it ideal for high-traffic buses. Although vinyl provides a smooth surface, it tends to be less “breathable” than fabric.

Leather is luxurious; however, it requires regular maintenance and can be more expensive than other options. For luxury motorcoach operators, however, leather seating projects class and style, often setting them apart from competitors.

Safety Features

It is important to ensure that, as required, seats have essential safety features like seat belts and proper anchoring systems that with local safety regulations and standards.

Lighter Weight & Sustainability

Weight reduction in passenger bus seating is critical for several reasons. First, lighter seats contribute to overall fuel efficiency, reducing the operational costs, as well as the environmental impact of the bus. Second, lighter seating can enhance the bus’s performance and handling, leading to a smoother ride.

Budget and Warranty

It is best to compare prices and warranties from different suppliers to find the best value, keeping in mind that the cheapest seats are not always the best seats. Be smart: balance cost with quality to ensure long-term savings on maintenance and replacements. Working with seating specialists is highly recommended. They can provide expert advice based on your specific needs.

Proper Installation

Ensure all seats are securely anchored to the bus frame to prevent movement during travel. Arrange seats to maximize space and ensure clear aisles. Avoid overcrowding to allow easy movement throughout the bus.

Make sure that seats do not block access to emergency exits. Passengers should be able to reach exits quickly in case of an emergency.

It is important to follow local and national safety regulations for bus seating arrangements. This includes adhering to guidelines for seat spacing, height, and accessibility.

Regular Inspections

Conduct regular inspections to check for wear and tear and ensure all safety features are functioning properly.

By following these steps, you can select bus seating that enhances passenger experience while meeting your operational requirements. If you have any specific needs or further questions, please feel free to ask!

Nicholas Gwynne is general manager of Kiel Americas. As part of Kiel Group, Kiel Americas has been providing seating solutions for the North American mass transportation industry since 2009. Kiel Americas employs 150 seating experts and has full R&D and manufacturing capabilities at its facility located in Bellwood, Illinois. Visit www.kielamericas.com for more information.